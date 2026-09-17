GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
King Charles warns AI leaders of existential risks if technology falls into wrong hands - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

King Charles warns AI leaders of existential risks if technology falls into wrong hands

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 17, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 17, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance technology Artificial Intelligence Regulation

King Charles Urges AI Executives to Prevent Existential Risks of Technology

King Charles Addresses AI Industry on Safeguarding Technology

Warning on Existential Dangers of AI

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles warned artificial intelligence executives on Thursday of the "existential dangers" posed by the technology falling into the wrong hands and said sufficient safeguards were needed before it becomes "too late".

AI Risks Highlighted by King Charles

"Those who have created these technologies are now increasingly warning that AI risks developing darker capacities - perhaps even to take life," the king told executives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic and other companies.

Urgency for Adequate Safeguards

"In this regard, if I may say so, there seems urgency in adequately considering the existential dangers of such technologies falling into the wrong hands, and being used in potentially catastrophic ways."

Ensuring AI Serves Humanity

He added: "The task before you is not merely to advance technology, but to ensure that it remains firmly in the service of humanity, community and the natural world."

(Reporting by William James, writing by Sam Tabahriti)

Key Takeaways

  • King Charles warned of potential ‘existential dangers’ from AI misuse and stressed urgency for safeguards before it’s ‘too late’ citing fears AI could even take life (marketscreener.com).
  • He convened leaders from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic and others in Scotland to discuss shared principles and ensuring AI serves humanity, community and the natural world (monorepo-sample2.nyt.net).
  • The meeting comes amid mounting industry alarm—with researchers urging a slowdown and governments considering the need for international cooperation on AI safety (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did King Charles warn AI executives about?
King Charles warned AI executives about the existential dangers of artificial intelligence falling into the wrong hands and the need for sufficient safeguards.
Which companies' leaders attended the meeting with King Charles?
Executives from Nvidia, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, Anthropic, and other companies attended the meeting.
What potential risks of AI did King Charles mention?
King Charles mentioned risks such as AI developing darker capacities, including the potential to take life if used improperly.
What urgency did King Charles express regarding AI technology?
King Charles emphasized the urgency of considering existential dangers and implementing safeguards before it becomes too late.
What did King Charles urge AI leaders to ensure?
King Charles urged AI leaders to ensure technology remains in the service of humanity, community, and the natural world.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for GlobalFoundries, Marvell expand chip capacity deal for AI data center connectivity

GlobalFoundries, Marvell expand chip capacity deal for AI data center connectivity

Image for US-Iran conflict helps drive wave of supertanker orders 

US-Iran conflict helps drive wave of supertanker orders 

Image for UK insurers urge Bank of England to rethink 'dynamic' stress test

UK insurers urge Bank of England to rethink 'dynamic' stress test

Image for Novo, Orbis sign up to $1.4 billion deal to develop oral drugs

Novo, Orbis sign up to $1.4 billion deal to develop oral drugs

Image for Greek parliament lifts immunity of ex-Commissioner amid 'Qatargate' probe

Greek parliament lifts immunity of ex-Commissioner amid 'Qatargate' probe

Image for Major central banks on tightening path amid energy price shock

Major central banks on tightening path amid energy price shock

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for India's Tata reappoints chairman, backs listing in rift with controlling charity
India's Tata reappoints chairman, backs listing in rift with controlling charity
Image for Hungary expands civilian drone factory to boost EU production
Hungary expands civilian drone factory to boost EU production
Image for Canada and EU should ally to protect democracies, Carney says, after 'associate member' proposal angers Trump
Canada and EU should ally to protect democracies, Carney says, after 'associate member' proposal angers Trump
Image for Oil falls 3% to one-week low as supply disruption fears ease
Oil falls 3% to one-week low as supply disruption fears ease
Image for Rising oil, rates and yields brew up stagflation cocktail for markets
Rising oil, rates and yields brew up stagflation cocktail for markets
Image for Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook
Bank of England policymakers set out views on rates outlook
Image for Spain's Moeve says upended energy markets revive green hydrogen as €1 billion project breaks ground
Spain's Moeve says upended energy markets revive green hydrogen as €1 billion project breaks ground
Image for Bank of England sounds inflation alarm as it holds interest rates
Bank of England sounds inflation alarm as it holds interest rates
Image for Instant View: Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales
Instant View: Bank of England sounds inflation alarm, pauses gilt sales
Image for Lucid, Bolt team up to deploy 25,000 robotaxis across Europe
Lucid, Bolt team up to deploy 25,000 robotaxis across Europe
Image for French fishermen blockade ports as budget fight looms
French fishermen blockade ports as budget fight looms
Image for Poland ends alert after jets scrambled, sirens sound as Russia strikes western Ukraine
Poland ends alert after jets scrambled, sirens sound as Russia strikes western Ukraine
View All Finance Posts