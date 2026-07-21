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Rio Tinto exits aluminum composites business, transfers customers to Canada's Cymat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rio Tinto exits aluminum composites business, transfers customers to Canada's Cymat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 21, 2026

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Rio Tinto Exits Aluminum Composites Business, Customers Move to Cymat

Rio Tinto Transfers MMC Customers to Cymat Technologies

July 21 (Reuters) - Rio Tinto has agreed to transfer customers from its aluminium metal matrix composites (MMC) business to Canada's Cymat Technologies, as the world's largest iron ore producer exits the business, Cymat said on Tuesday.

Details of the Commercial Agreement

• Cymat and Rio Tinto Alcan, the miner's aluminium division, signed a commercial deal, according to which Rio will hand over its commercial customer base to the Canadian firm.

Financial Terms of the Deal

• The deal is for Cymat to pay Rio Tinto $750 per metric ton of MMC sold or used over five years, capped at $500,000.

Background on Rio Tinto's MMC Business

• Rio Tinto has produced and sold the proprietary ceramic-infused aluminium material, which is used primarily in automotive and rail applications, for more than 40 years, Cymat said in its statement.

Key Customers and Applications

• Rio Tinto's MMC customers include European brake disk manufacturers supplying commercial vehicle and rail markets, Cymat added.

Company Response

• Rio Tinto didn't immediately respond to Reuters' request for comments.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Rajasik Mukherjee; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Rio Tinto Alcan is discontinuing its proprietary MMC business and transferring customers and know‑how to Cymat Technologies as part of a strategic reorganisation ﻿(cymat.com).
  • Cymat will pay Rio Tinto $750 per metric ton of MMC sold or used over five years, capped at $500,000, aiming for seamless supply continuity to automotive and rail sector customers ﻿(cymat.com).
  • Cymat gains not only a customer base but also technology to produce the MMC internally at its Mississauga plant, leveraging it as a primary input for stabilized aluminium foam, with potential incremental revenues of $7.5M–$10M annually ﻿(cymat.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring Rio Tinto's aluminum composites customers?
Canada's Cymat Technologies is taking over Rio Tinto's aluminum metal matrix composites customers.
What is the value of the deal between Rio Tinto and Cymat?
Cymat will pay Rio Tinto $750 per metric ton of MMC sold or used over five years, capped at $500,000.
What applications does the proprietary aluminum composite material have?
The aluminum composite is primarily used in the automotive and rail markets, including for European brake disk manufacturers.
How long has Rio Tinto produced aluminum metal matrix composites?
Rio Tinto has been producing and selling MMCs for over 40 years.
Will Rio Tinto continue to supply current MMC customers directly?
No, Rio Tinto is fully transferring its MMC customer base to Cymat Technologies.

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