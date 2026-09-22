CD&R and Warburg Pincus in Advanced Talks to Acquire Canaccord Wealth UK

By Amy-Jo Crowley

Private Equity Interest in Canaccord Wealth

Advanced Acquisition Talks

LONDON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Private equity groups CD&R and Warburg Pincus are in talks to buy Canaccord Genuity’s British wealth arm, Canaccord Wealth, two people familiar with the matter said.

The firms are in advanced discussions over a joint takeover after emerging as a leading bidder in an auction process launched last year, the sources said.

Potential Valuation and Market Impact

Canaccord Wealth could be valued at more than 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion), sources told Reuters in October 2025.

Responses from Stakeholders

Spokespeople for CD&R and Warburg Pincus declined to comment. Canaccord Genuity and Canaccord Wealth did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Wealth Management Sector Trends

There has been a string of deals in the UK in the wealth management and financial advice market in recent years as firms look for greater scale and attempt to capitalise on rising demand for wealth services. Britain's NatWest Group earlier this year bought Evelyn Partners for 2.7 billion pounds ($3.6 billion).

Advisors and Shareholder Movements

Fenchurch, a boutique investment bank, has been advising Canaccord Genuity on the sale, sources previously told Reuters. BlackRock-owned private credit firm HPS, which has held a minority stake in Canaccord Wealth since 2021, was expected to offload its shares as part of a sale, the report added.

About Canaccord Wealth

Canaccord Wealth provides investment management, financial planning and wealth advisory services to private clients in Britain and internationally.

Currency Exchange Rates

($1 = 0.7487 pounds)

($1 = 0.7482 pounds)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amy-Jo Crowley in London; Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)