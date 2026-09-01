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Swedish government says VAT cut gave lower food prices ahead of election - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Swedish government says VAT cut gave lower food prices ahead of election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Swedish Government’s VAT Cut Leads to Lower Food Prices Ahead of Election

Impact and Details of Sweden's VAT Reduction on Food

Government's Announcement and Election Context

OSLO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Sweden's government said on Tuesday that its reduction of value-added tax (VAT) on food has resulted in lower retail prices, part of an election-year effort to address rising cost of living for consumers.

The right-wing government, which is trailing the centre-left opposition in opinion polls ahead of an election for parliament on September 13, last year announced it would temporarily cut VAT to 6% from 12%, lasting from April 2026 to December 2027.

Implementation and Effectiveness of VAT Reduction

Report Findings

The reduction in VAT had been fully implemented by grocery stores, according to a report on Tuesday by the Swedish Consumer Agency and the National Institute of Economic Research, which cited statistics agency data and other analysis.

Government Statements

"This is good for households, and very important for families with children," Minister for Public Administration Erik Slottner told a press conference.

Future of the VAT Policy

Uncertainty Beyond 2027

But the government has not decided what will happen in 2028 when the current measure expires.

"We'll have to see what we do in 2028," Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson told the press conference.

Projected Savings for Households

Estimated Benefits

Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch in 2025 said the average family would save 6,500 Swedish crowns ($678.05) a year, while a pensioner couple would save around 4,400 crowns, from the VAT reduction.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 9.5863 Swedish crowns)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • Food prices fell by 5.5% from March to April 2026—matching the VAT reduction and sustained through July, according to the Food Price Commission and confirmed by the Consumer Agency and National Institute of Economic Research (regeringen.se).
  • The VAT cut covers April 1, 2026 to December 31, 2027, and has been largely passed on by all major grocery chains, signaling effective implementation (skatteverket.se).
  • Riksbank estimates the VAT cut will lower December 2026 inflation by about 0.7 percentage points, while historical experience (e.g., 1996) shows near-full pass‑through of VAT cuts to retail prices (via.tt.se).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What VAT reduction did the Swedish government implement on food?
The VAT on food was cut to 6% from 12%, effective April 2026 to December 2027.
Has the VAT reduction been passed on to consumers?
Yes, reports indicate the VAT cut was fully implemented by grocery stores.
How much can an average family save from the VAT cut?
An average family is expected to save about 6,500 Swedish crowns ($678) a year.
Will the VAT cut continue after 2027?
The government has not yet decided what will happen after the measure ends in 2027.

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