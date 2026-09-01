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Europe adds 8.8 GW wind capacity in first half, WindEurope says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe adds 8.8 GW wind capacity in first half, WindEurope says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 1, 2026

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Europe Adds 8.8 GW Wind Power in First Half of 2026, WindEurope Reports

Wind Power Growth and Key Drivers in Europe

By Danny Callaghan

Wind Energy Capacity Expansion

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Europe added nearly a third more wind energy capacity in the first of 2026 than during the same period last year, driven by installations in Germany and increasing offshore connections, industry group WindEurope said on Tuesday.

Decade-Long Growth and Renewable Milestones

Wind capacity in Europe has doubled over the past decade as governments expanded renewable energy generation. Last year, wind and solar produced more electricity in the European Union than fossil fuels for the first time.

Key Statistics and Country Highlights
  • Europe, which counts the EU and 13 other countries including the UK, Turkey and Ukraine, added 8.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity in the first-half.
  • Germany installed 39% of new capacity across the continent as total wind capacity in Europe reached 311 GW by the end of June.
  • Offshore connections lifted to 2.1 GW in the January-June period, tripling last year's additions in the same period.

Policy and Market Outlook

"Government decisions on permitting, auctions, grids and electrification in the coming months will make or break this momentum," WindEurope CEO Tinne Van der Straeten said in a statement.

Reporting and Editorial

(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Matt Scuffham)

Key Takeaways

  • WindEurope reports Europe’s total wind capacity climbed to 311 GW by end‑June 2026, with new installations up ~33% year‑on‑year, aided by strong performance in Germany and ramped‑up offshore projects.
  • Germany accounted for 39% of H1 2026 additions; offshore wind deployments surged, with 2.1 GW of new connections—three times that in H1 2025.
  • The wind capacity expansion comes amid renewable power overtaking fossil fuels in EU electricity mix: in 2025 wind and solar jointly supplied ~30 % vs fossil’s ~29 %, marking a historic shift.
  • Solar growth continues accelerating: EU solar generation reached record ~369 TWh, up ~20 % over 2024, providing 13 % of electricity and helping renewables near half of the energy mix.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much wind capacity did Europe add in the first half of 2026?
Europe added 8.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind energy capacity in the first half of 2026.
Which country led wind capacity installations in Europe?
Germany led wind capacity installations, accounting for 39% of new capacity across the continent.
How much offshore wind capacity was added in early 2026?
Offshore wind connections reached 2.1 GW in the first half of 2026, tripling last year's additions for the same period.
What is the total wind capacity in Europe as of June 2026?
Total wind capacity in Europe reached 311 GW by the end of June 2026.
What factors contributed to Europe's rise in wind capacity?
Installations in Germany and increasing offshore connections drove the growth in wind capacity for Europe.

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