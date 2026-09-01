Europe Adds 8.8 GW Wind Power in First Half of 2026, WindEurope Reports
Wind Power Growth and Key Drivers in Europe
By Danny Callaghan
Wind Energy Capacity Expansion
Sept 1 (Reuters) - Europe added nearly a third more wind energy capacity in the first of 2026 than during the same period last year, driven by installations in Germany and increasing offshore connections, industry group WindEurope said on Tuesday.
Decade-Long Growth and Renewable Milestones
Wind capacity in Europe has doubled over the past decade as governments expanded renewable energy generation. Last year, wind and solar produced more electricity in the European Union than fossil fuels for the first time.
Key Statistics and Country Highlights
- Europe, which counts the EU and 13 other countries including the UK, Turkey and Ukraine, added 8.8 gigawatts (GW) of wind capacity in the first-half.
- Germany installed 39% of new capacity across the continent as total wind capacity in Europe reached 311 GW by the end of June.
- Offshore connections lifted to 2.1 GW in the January-June period, tripling last year's additions in the same period.
Policy and Market Outlook
"Government decisions on permitting, auctions, grids and electrification in the coming months will make or break this momentum," WindEurope CEO Tinne Van der Straeten said in a statement.
Reporting and Editorial
(Reporting by Danny Callaghan; Editing by Matt Scuffham)