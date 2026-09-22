Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Stress Security for Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Straits
Key Discussions and Geopolitical Implications
Leaders Emphasize Maritime Security
MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in which they highlighted the need for safe passage via the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits, key global maritime trade routes, the Kremlin said.
"The importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through the region's international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz, was emphasised," the Kremlin said.
Middle East Situation and Diplomatic Solutions
It also said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and emphasised that a political and diplomatic settlement remains the only viable path forward.
Yemen Conflict and Calls for Ceasefire
They also "underscored the need for a swift cessation of hostilities" in Yemen amid the deteriorating military and political situation there.
Impact on Oil Exports and International Response
Disruption of Oil Routes
With two of its key oil export routes - the Hormuz and Bab el- Mandeb straits - disrupted by Iran and Iran-allied Houthi militants, Saudi Arabia has to resort to exporting oil via Egypt's Suez Canal.
US Involvement and Strategic Decisions
Saudi Pleas and US Response
The United States, which bombed the Houthis for two months last year, has so far rebuffed repeated pleas from Mohammed bin Salman to rejoin the fight against the group.
Trump's Decision on Houthi Strikes
The New York Times reported that Trump called off US strikes against the Houthis on Sunday at the last minute, after troops had already begun loading bombs onto planes.
(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan, Alexandra Hudson)