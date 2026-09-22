Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Stress Security for Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Straits

Key Discussions and Geopolitical Implications

Leaders Emphasize Maritime Security

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in which they highlighted the need for safe passage via the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits, key global maritime trade routes, the Kremlin said.

"The importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through the region's international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz, was emphasised," the Kremlin said.

Middle East Situation and Diplomatic Solutions

It also said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and emphasised that a political and diplomatic settlement remains the only viable path forward.

Yemen Conflict and Calls for Ceasefire

They also "underscored the need for a swift cessation of hostilities" in Yemen amid the deteriorating military and political situation there.

Impact on Oil Exports and International Response

Disruption of Oil Routes

With two of its key oil export routes - the Hormuz and Bab el- Mandeb straits - disrupted by Iran and Iran-allied Houthi militants, Saudi Arabia has to resort to exporting oil via Egypt's Suez Canal.

US Involvement and Strategic Decisions

Saudi Pleas and US Response

The United States, which bombed the Houthis for two months last year, has so far rebuffed repeated pleas from Mohammed bin Salman to rejoin the fight against the group.

Trump's Decision on Houthi Strikes

The New York Times reported that Trump called off US strikes against the Houthis on Sunday at the last minute, after troops had already begun loading bombs onto planes.

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan, Alexandra Hudson)