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Putin and Saudi crown prince call for safe passage via Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Stress Security for Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb Straits

Key Discussions and Geopolitical Implications

Leaders Emphasize Maritime Security

MOSCOW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday in which they highlighted the need for safe passage via the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits, key global maritime trade routes, the Kremlin said.

"The importance of ensuring the safe and unimpeded passage of vessels through the region's international waterways, including the Bab el-Mandeb and Strait of Hormuz, was emphasised," the Kremlin said.

Middle East Situation and Diplomatic Solutions

It also said the two leaders held a detailed exchange of views on the situation in the Middle East and emphasised that a political and diplomatic settlement remains the only viable path forward.

Yemen Conflict and Calls for Ceasefire

They also "underscored the need for a swift cessation of hostilities" in Yemen amid the deteriorating military and political situation there.

Impact on Oil Exports and International Response

Disruption of Oil Routes

With two of its key oil export routes - the Hormuz and Bab el- Mandeb straits - disrupted by Iran and Iran-allied Houthi militants, Saudi Arabia has to resort to exporting oil via Egypt's Suez Canal.

US Involvement and Strategic Decisions

Saudi Pleas and US Response

The United States, which bombed the Houthis for two months last year, has so far rebuffed repeated pleas from Mohammed bin Salman to rejoin the fight against the group.

Trump's Decision on Houthi Strikes

The New York Times reported that Trump called off US strikes against the Houthis on Sunday at the last minute, after troops had already begun loading bombs onto planes.

(Reporting by ReutersWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Mark Trevelyan, Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin and MBS, during their Sept 22 phone call, stressed safeguarding the Bab el‑Mandeb and Hormuz straits as essential global oil and trade arteries; they advocated a political-diplomatic settlement and swift cessation of Yemen’s conflict.
  • The Bab el‑Mandeb and Hormuz straits are under severe pressure due to Iran and Houthi-related attacks — Hormuz sees sharply reduced traffic, and the Houthis have declared a partial maritime embargo impacting Saudi exports via these routes.
  • Saudi Arabia’s alternate oil export routes—via Suez Canal and pipelines—are increasingly strained, while the U.S. has paused at the precipice of re-engaging militarily against the Houthis despite repeated Saudi pleas.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Putin and the Saudi Crown Prince discuss in their call?
They discussed the need for safe passage via the Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits and stressed diplomatic solutions for Middle East issues.
Why are the Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb straits significant?
They are key global maritime trade routes, vital for oil exports and international shipping.
What is the current situation in Yemen according to the article?
The situation in Yemen is deteriorating militarily and politically, prompting calls for a swift cessation of hostilities.
How has Saudi Arabia adjusted its oil exports amid disruptions?
Saudi Arabia has begun exporting oil via Egypt's Suez Canal due to disruptions in Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb.
What was the US response to appeals for action against Houthi militants?
The US has so far rebuffed Saudi pleas to rejoin the fight against the Houthis, and Trump reportedly called off planned strikes.

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