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BMW CEO sees risk of cheap Chinese cars in Europe but opposes tariffs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BMW CEO sees risk of cheap Chinese cars in Europe but opposes tariffs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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BMW CEO Opposes EU Tariffs, Warns of Low-Cost Chinese Car Imports Threat

BMW CEO Advocates Voluntary Agreements Over Tariffs

Concerns Over Chinese Car Pricing

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - BMW CEO Milan Nedeljkovic backs voluntary pricing agreements rather than tariffs to address the threat of low-cost Chinese car imports to European industry, he told the newspaper FAZ in an interview published on Tuesday.

"Some Chinese cars are being offered here at prices that are not comprehensible from a business perspective," Nedeljkovic said, adding that this risked fuelling protectionist tendencies in Europe.

EU Response to Chinese Imports

The European Union is assessing measures to address what Commission President Ursula von der Leyen calls an "unsustainable" trade deficit with China.

Calls for Local Content Rules and Expanded Tariffs

Some European auto executives and politicians have called for local content rules and expanded tariffs to include plug-in hybrids from China, fearing a threat to their market share.

Dialogue and Market-Based Solutions

Nedeljkovic called for political dialogue with China aimed at reaching a common understanding of market-based pricing, followed by concrete measures.

Opposition to Additional Tariffs

"Additional tariffs would constitute an even greater intervention, which is why I support voluntary agreements based on fair conditions," he told the paper, adding, "Nobody is interested in an escalation."

BMW’s Stance on EU Duties

BMW has repeatedly criticised current EU duties on Chinese EV imports and warned that such measures risk a trade conflict.

BMW’s Production in China

BMW makes its all-electric Mini in China for export.

(Reporting by Rachel MoreEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • BMW CEO highlights market-distorting cheap Chinese car imports risk undermining European auto industry competitiveness and provoking protectionist backlash.
  • Rather than supporting tariffs, Nedeljković advocates voluntary pricing agreements with China, emphasizing political dialogue and market-based pricing.
  • BMW may be negotiating minimum‑pricing models with the EU to avoid steep tariffs on its China‑made Mini EVs, reflecting its opposition to punitive trade measures.

Frequently Asked Questions

What concern does the BMW CEO have about Chinese car imports?
The BMW CEO is concerned that some Chinese cars are sold in Europe at prices that are not sustainable from a business perspective, posing a risk to the European car industry.
What solution does the BMW CEO propose to address Chinese car imports?
He supports voluntary pricing agreements with China based on fair conditions, rather than imposing additional tariffs.
Why does the BMW CEO oppose new EU tariffs on Chinese cars?
He believes additional tariffs would escalate trade tensions and risk a trade conflict with China.
What actions is the European Union considering regarding Chinese car imports?
The EU is assessing measures such as local content rules and expanded tariffs to address the trade deficit and protect local industry.
Does BMW manufacture any cars in China for export?
Yes, BMW makes its all-electric Mini in China for export.

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