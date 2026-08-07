Russian Publisher Fined, Sentenced Over LGBT Books as Court Tightens Ban

Crackdown on LGBT Content in Russian Publishing

Publisher Sentenced and Fined

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Friday handed a publisher a four-year suspended prison sentence after convicting him of selling books whose content touched upon LGBT topics, a serious offence in Russia, the state TASS news agency reported.

Dmitry Protopopov, the head of Popcorn Books, was also fined 8.7 million roubles ($105,135.95), TASS said. It said Protopopov had admitted his guilt and apologised to the court and to society.

Background on Popcorn Books

Focus on Young Adult Literature

Popcorn specialised in books for teenagers and young adults, some with LGBT characters or storylines. "Summer in a Pioneer's Tie", the story of two boys who fell in love at a Soviet summer camp, was initially a hit in Russia, selling over 200,000 copies in its first six months.

Government Stance and Legal Context

Putin’s Promotion of Traditional Values

With President Vladimir Putin seeking to promote an image of Russia as a guardian of traditional moral values in contrast to what he says is a decadent West, Moscow has banned what it calls the "LGBT movement", designating it as extremist and those supporting it as terrorists.

Impact on Private Companies

Penalties for LGBT Content

Private Russian companies including music channels, online film distributors and book publishers are routinely fined for hosting LGBT content.

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 82.7500 roubles)

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)