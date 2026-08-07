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Finance

Russian court hands publisher suspended sentence over 'LGBT propaganda', TASS reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Russian Publisher Fined, Sentenced Over LGBT Books as Court Tightens Ban

Crackdown on LGBT Content in Russian Publishing

Publisher Sentenced and Fined

MOSCOW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Friday handed a publisher a four-year suspended prison sentence after convicting him of selling books whose content touched upon LGBT topics, a serious offence in Russia, the state TASS news agency reported.

Dmitry Protopopov, the head of Popcorn Books, was also fined 8.7 million roubles ($105,135.95), TASS said. It said Protopopov had admitted his guilt and apologised to the court and to society.

Background on Popcorn Books

Focus on Young Adult Literature

Popcorn specialised in books for teenagers and young adults, some with LGBT characters or storylines. "Summer in a Pioneer's Tie", the story of two boys who fell in love at a Soviet summer camp, was initially a hit in Russia, selling over 200,000 copies in its first six months.

Government Stance and Legal Context

Putin’s Promotion of Traditional Values

With President Vladimir Putin seeking to promote an image of Russia as a guardian of traditional moral values in contrast to what he says is a decadent West, Moscow has banned what it calls the "LGBT movement", designating it as extremist and those supporting it as terrorists. 

Impact on Private Companies

Penalties for LGBT Content

Private Russian companies including music channels, online film distributors and book publishers are routinely fined for hosting LGBT content. 

Additional Information

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 82.7500 roubles)

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Protopopov admitted guilt and apologized in court, receiving a four‑year suspended sentence and fine of 8.7 million roubles
  • The prosecution reflects enforcement of laws banning LGBT expression following Russia’s 2023 Supreme Court designation of the “international LGBT movement” as extremist
  • The case forms part of a broader crackdown: individuals involved in publishing LGBT‑themed literature—including Popcorn Books staff—have been arrested, prosecuted, and had measures eased only under court orders

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Popcorn Books publisher sentenced by a Russian court?
He was convicted for selling books containing LGBT topics, violating Russia's ban on LGBT propaganda.
What penalty did Dmitry Protopopov receive?
He received a four-year suspended prison sentence and a fine of 8.7 million roubles.
What types of books did Popcorn Books publish?
Popcorn Books specialized in literature for teenagers and young adults, including books featuring LGBT characters or storylines.
How has Russia's government responded to LGBT content?
Russia has banned LGBT movements and routinely fines companies that host LGBT content, labeling it extremist.

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