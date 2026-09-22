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Goldman appoints Simon Lyons UK investment banking co-head - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Goldman appoints Simon Lyons UK investment banking co-head

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Goldman Sachs Appoints Simon Lyons as UK Investment Banking Co-Head

Goldman Sachs Strengthens UK and European Investment Banking Leadership

Simon Lyons' Appointment and Role

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has appointed Simon Lyons as co-head of UK investment banking, a spokesperson for the US bank confirmed. Lyons will join as a partner alongside co-head Nimesh Khiroya.

Professional Background of Simon Lyons

Previous Experience

Previously co-head of Europe for Ardea Partners and a founding partner at PJT Partners, Lyons will be based in London and is expected to join later this year, they said. The banker joins at a time when the US bank has stretched out its market share lead in UK and European dealmaking.

Earlier Career

He spent the earlier part of his career at UBS where he was head of UK M&A.

Goldman Sachs' Market Position and Recent Deals

UK Mergers & Acquisitions Performance

Goldman Sachs ranks top for UK M&A so far this year with $175 billion in value from 69 deals, according to LSEG data. In the UK, it advised Unilever Foods in its merger with McCormick, Tate & Lyle on its takeover by Ingredion and Zurich on its takeover of Beazley.

European Market Share Growth

By the summer, Goldman Sachs had grown its share of mergers and acquisitions advisory work involving Europe, the Middle East and Africa in the first half of 2026, capturing the biggest slice of the market in the period for nearly a decade, LSEG data showed.

Recent Senior Hires at Goldman Sachs

Key Appointments in Europe

Goldman has made a number of senior hires in Europe recently including David Benichou, who joined in 2026 from Morgan Stanley as co-head of investment banking for France, Belgium, and Luxembourg, Carsten Woehrn, who joined in 2024 from JPMorgan as co-head of European M&A, along with Philippe Gallone, who joined in 2024 from Moelis as head of healthcare for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Notable Deals Advised by Simon Lyons

Major Transactions

Lyons was an adviser to NatWest on its acquisition of Evelyn Partners and UK-listed Mitie on its sale to British outsourcer OCS.  

Editorial Note

(Editing by Anousha Sakoui and Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Simon Lyons brings 25+ years’ experience, including leadership roles at Ardea Partners, PJT Partners, and UBS, and has advised major UK transactions such as NatWest/Evelyn Partners and Mitie/OCS (ardea-partners.webflow.io)
  • Goldman Sachs currently leads UK and EMEA M&A, capturing about 44% of EMEA deal value in H1 2026—its strongest regional market share in nearly a decade (investing.com)
  • This hire is part of Goldman’s broader European expansion with several recent senior appointments, reinforcing its dominance in investment banking across the region

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the new UK co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs?
Simon Lyons has been appointed as the new UK co-head of investment banking at Goldman Sachs.
Who will Simon Lyons be working alongside at Goldman Sachs?
Simon Lyons will be working alongside Nimesh Khiroya, the existing co-head of UK investment banking.
What is Simon Lyons's previous experience?
Simon Lyons was previously co-head of Europe at Ardea Partners and a founding partner at PJT Partners.
Why is Simon Lyons's appointment significant for Goldman Sachs?
Goldman Sachs has increased its market share in UK and European dealmaking, making Lyons's expertise valuable for further growth.
Which major deals has Goldman Sachs advised on in the UK this year?
Goldman Sachs advised Unilever Foods in its merger with McCormick, Tate & Lyle on its takeover by Ingredion, and Zurich on its takeover of Beazley.

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