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Mercedes says German production not competitive, two plants under threat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Mercedes says German production not competitive, two plants under threat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 22, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Automotive Manufacturing

Mercedes: High Costs Threaten German Plant Closures, Urgent Measures Needed

Challenges Facing Mercedes-Benz Production in Germany

Competitiveness and Cost Pressures

BERLIN, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Mercedes-Benz production in Germany is not competitive by international standards, in particular due to high labour costs, the premium automaker said on Tuesday, after a top executive warned workers that two plants could close.

The company wants to maintain plants and employment in Germany, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. "But to do that, we need framework conditions that boost productivity in Germany," it added.

Warnings of Potential Plant Closures

Executive Statements and Worker Communication

On Monday, Mercedes production chief Michael Schiebe told workers gathered at the automaker's 111-year-old plant in Sindelfingen that closures loomed if costs were not reduced.

Commitment to German Locations

"Our clear goal is to maintain all of our German locations," Schiebe said, adding that this required a joint commitment to cost measures.

"If we are unable to do this, we will have to close one German assembly plant and one German powertrain plant," he said, according to excerpts of his speech shared by the company.

Mercedes did not specify which plants were under threat.

Industry-Wide Impact and Worker Response

The workers' assembly took place against the backdrop of nationwide protests organised by the IG Metall union, in which tens of thousands of auto workers demonstrated against mass layoffs in their sector, which is battling to compete with low-cost Chinese rivals while absorbing steep US tariffs.

(Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach and Rachel More; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s automotive labor costs are among the highest globally, exceeding €65 per hour in 2024, creating competitive pressure (vda.de)
  • Unit labor costs in Germany average ~22 % higher than in 27 other countries and ~15 % above the eurozone — productivity gains can’t fully offset this disadvantage (iwkoeln.de)
  • IG Metall has mobilized tens to hundreds of thousands of auto workers in nationwide protests (Sept 21–22, 2026) opposing layoffs and closures, demanding future-oriented investments instead of cost-cutting (igmetall.de)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Mercedes-Benz considering closing German plants?
Mercedes-Benz cites high labour costs and lack of competitiveness in Germany, warning closures are possible without reduced costs.
Which Mercedes plants are under threat of closure?
Mercedes has not specified which German assembly and powertrain plants are at risk but indicated two plants face possible closure.
What measures are being suggested to avoid plant closures?
The company emphasizes the need for joint commitment to cost-cutting and increasing productivity to maintain German locations.
What role is the IG Metall union playing in this situation?
IG Metall organised nationwide protests, with tens of thousands of auto workers demonstrating against mass layoffs and job losses.
How is German automotive industry competitiveness being impacted?
The industry faces challenges from high local costs, low-cost Chinese rivals, and steep US tariffs, impacting overall competitiveness.

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