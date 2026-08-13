Russian Officer Killed in Suspected Assassination in Sevastopol, Crimea

Incident Overview and Investigation

Details of the Assassination

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A Russian military officer was killed on Thursday in what authorities described as an assassination in Sevastopol, the largest city in Russian-annexed Crimea, regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Suspect and Motive

He said a woman had been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack on behalf of Ukrainian special services. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Identification of Individuals Involved

Razvozhayev did not identify the victim or the suspect. State news agency TASS quoted the FSB security service as saying the woman was a Russian national.

Context of Previous Attacks

Russia has previously blamed Ukraine for a string of previous assassinations of senior military officials and people linked to Moscow's war effort.

Separate Incident in Sevastopol

Separately, Razvozhayev said five people were killed in Sevastopol overnight during an operation to dispose of an explosive device.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)