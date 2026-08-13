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Headlines

Russian officer killed in suspected assassination in Crimea, governor says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Russian Officer Killed in Suspected Assassination in Sevastopol, Crimea

Incident Overview and Investigation

Details of the Assassination

MOSCOW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A Russian military officer was killed on Thursday in what authorities described as an assassination in Sevastopol, the largest city in Russian-annexed Crimea, regional governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

Suspect and Motive

He said a woman had been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack on behalf of Ukrainian special services. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Identification of Individuals Involved

Razvozhayev did not identify the victim or the suspect. State news agency TASS quoted the FSB security service as saying the woman was a Russian national.

Context of Previous Attacks

Russia has previously blamed Ukraine for a string of previous assassinations of senior military officials and people linked to Moscow's war effort.

Separate Incident in Sevastopol

Separately, Razvozhayev said five people were killed in Sevastopol overnight during an operation to dispose of an explosive device.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov and Maxim Rodionov; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • The incident occurred on August 13, 2026, in Sevastopol—the largest city in Russian-annexed Crimea—and was described by Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev as an 'assassination'. (aa.com.tr)
  • A Russian woman was arrested under suspicion of conducting the attack on behalf of Ukrainian special services; this reflects a recurring pattern of Moscow attributing targeted killings of military-linked figures to Ukrainian intelligence. (interfax-russia.ru)
  • In a separate but related incident, five people were killed overnight in Sevastopol during an operation to dispose of an explosive device, underscoring the growing security risks in the region. (themoscowtimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was killed in the assassination in Crimea?
A Russian military officer was killed in Sevastopol, Crimea, according to the local governor.
Who is suspected of the assassination?
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack on behalf of Ukrainian special services.
Was the victim or suspect identified?
Officials did not disclose the identity of either the victim or the suspect.
Has Ukraine commented on the incident?
There was no immediate comment from Ukraine regarding the assassination.
Were there other deaths reported in Sevastopol?
Five people were reported killed during an operation to dispose of an explosive device in Sevastopol.

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