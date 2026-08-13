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Poland says it arrested Russian hired to kill Ukrainian-American citizen

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Poland Arrests Russian Accused of Plot to Kill Ukrainian-American in Warsaw

Details of the Arrest and Alleged Assassination Plot

Background of the Incident

WARSAW, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Poland has arrested a Russian man who was hired by Moscow to kill a Ukrainian-American citizen in Warsaw, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

The Russian was detained on August 7 and had been recruited to kill a man who was "inconvenient to the Putin regime", Tusk told journalists.

Official Responses and Statements

The Russian embassy in Warsaw did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Moscow has regularly dismissed accusations by European powers of attacks, saying the West is stoking anti-Russian paranoia.

Comments from Polish Authorities

"Thanks to the truly brilliant action of our services ... we detained a Russian citizen recruited by Russian intelligence services," Tusk said.

The Russian had been hired to kill a man who had both Ukrainian and U.S. passports, Tusk said, without giving any more information on his identity.

"At the last minute, thanks to the action of the Internal Security Agency and the police, we managed to prevent this execution, this attack," Tusk added.

Context: Previous Attacks and Espionage Concerns

In June, a Russian artist critical of President Vladimir Putin was shot and killed in the eastern Polish town of Biala Podlaska, prosecutors said.

Poland says its role as a hub for military and other supplies to neighbouring Ukraine has made it a target for Russian espionage and attacks.

(Reporting by Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Anna Koper and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • It marks the first-known instance of Russia targeting a U.S. citizen in a NATO country, highlighting heightened threats on Western soil.
  • The plot was foiled “at the last minute” by Poland’s Internal Security Agency and police, in coordination with U.S. services, underlining strong US‑Polish intelligence collaboration.
  • This incident fits into a broader pattern of Russian hybrid warfare—encompassing espionage, sabotage, and assassinations—targeting Poland, a key node for support to Ukraine.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in Poland for the suspected assassination plot?
A Russian man recruited by Moscow was arrested on August 7 in Warsaw, according to Polish authorities.
Who was the intended target of the assassination plot in Warsaw?
The target was a man holding both Ukrainian and U.S. passports, seen as inconvenient to the Putin regime.
How did Polish authorities prevent the attack?
The Internal Security Agency and police intervened at the last minute to detain the Russian suspect and prevent the attack.
Why does Poland believe it is a target for Russian espionage?
Poland's support for Ukraine and its role as a hub for military supplies have made it a target for Russian espionage and attacks.
What was Russia's response to the accusations?
The Russian embassy did not comment, but Moscow has previously dismissed such accusations as anti-Russian paranoia.

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