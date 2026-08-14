Moscow Court Sentences Russian Man to 23 Years for Spying for Poland

Russian Espionage Case Details and Context

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A Russian man has been convicted by a Moscow court of spying for Poland and sentenced to 23 years in a penal colony, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

Increase in Espionage Cases Since Ukraine War

Espionage cases have become increasingly common in Russia since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, with courts frequently publicising verdicts while disclosing few details. Trials are conducted behind closed doors on national security grounds.

Details of the Conviction

Identity and Actions of the Convicted Man

According to the FSB, the man, identified as Georgy Pirogov, supplied Poland with information on advanced Russian weapons and missile systems used in the war in Ukraine.

Contact with Polish Intelligence

The FSB said Pirogov left Russia after the outbreak of the war and contacted Polish intelligence in April 2022.

Espionage Activities and Recruitment Efforts

It said he was subsequently tasked with collecting and passing on classified information and, through his contacts in Russia's defence industry, obtaining personal data on individuals with access to state secrets with a view to recruiting them.

Related Developments

Poland Arrests Russian Suspect in Separate Case

A day earlier Poland arrested a Russian man it said had been hired by Moscow to kill a Ukrainian-American citizen in Warsaw.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov in London; Editing by Mark Trevelyan, William Maclean)