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Headlines

Russia jails man for 23 years for spying for Poland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 14, 2026

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Moscow Court Sentences Russian Man to 23 Years for Spying for Poland

Russian Espionage Case Details and Context

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - A Russian man has been convicted by a Moscow court of spying for Poland and sentenced to 23 years in a penal colony, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Friday.

Increase in Espionage Cases Since Ukraine War

Espionage cases have become increasingly common in Russia since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, with courts frequently publicising verdicts while disclosing few details. Trials are conducted behind closed doors on national security grounds.

Details of the Conviction

Identity and Actions of the Convicted Man

According to the FSB, the man, identified as Georgy Pirogov, supplied Poland with information on advanced Russian weapons and missile systems used in the war in Ukraine.

Contact with Polish Intelligence

The FSB said Pirogov left Russia after the outbreak of the war and contacted Polish intelligence in April 2022.

Espionage Activities and Recruitment Efforts

It said he was subsequently tasked with collecting and passing on classified information and, through his contacts in Russia's defence industry, obtaining personal data on individuals with access to state secrets with a view to recruiting them.

Related Developments

Poland Arrests Russian Suspect in Separate Case

A day earlier Poland arrested a Russian man it said had been hired by Moscow to kill a Ukrainian-American citizen in Warsaw.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maxim Rodionov in London; Editing by Mark Trevelyan, William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Russian national Georgy Pirogov convicted of espionage for providing Poland with classified info on advanced Russian weapons and missile systems; sentenced to 23 years by a Moscow court, according to the FSB. (apnews.com)
  • This verdict reflects a broader uptick in espionage cases in Russia since the war’s onset, with secretive trials and limited disclosure becoming common. (lemonde.fr)
  • Tensions between Russia and Poland have intensified, exemplified by the arrest in Warsaw (a day prior) of another Russian man allegedly hired by Moscow to assassinate a Ukrainian‑American, highlighting a pattern of hybrid threats across Europe. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was convicted of spying for Poland in Moscow?
Georgy Pirogov, a Russian man, was convicted by a Moscow court of spying for Poland.
What sentence was given for spying for Poland?
The convicted man was sentenced to 23 years in a penal colony.
What information did the Russian man allegedly provide to Poland?
He supplied information on advanced Russian weapons, missile systems, and personal data on individuals with access to state secrets.
Why are espionage cases increasing in Russia?
Espionage cases have become more common since the full-scale war in Ukraine began.
Were details about the trial made public?
Few details were disclosed, as the trial was held behind closed doors on national security grounds.

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