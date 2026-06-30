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France banned Iran opposition rally after monarchist threats, security note shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 30, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 30, 2026

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France Bans Iran Opposition Rally in Paris After Monarchist Threats, Says Report

French Authorities Respond to Security Threats at NCRI Rally

By John Irish

Background of the NCRI Rally Ban

PARIS, June 30 (Reuters) - French authorities banned a major rally by the Paris-based NCRI Iranian opposition after security services warned of a heightened threat from rival monarchist activists, according to an intelligence assessment seen by Reuters.

Paris police cancelled the June 20 protest hours before it was due to begin, citing a particularly tense national and international context and risk of violence.

History of NCRI Rallies

Past NCRI rallies, organised by the political arm of the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (PMOI/MEK), which bring in people from across the Europe and the world, have generally passed without incident.

Details of the Security Assessment

However, the intelligence assessment pointed to a growing "war of influence" between the PMOI and Iranian monarchists backing Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of the toppled shah, with each camp seeking to embody the sole legitimate Iranian opposition.

Monarchist Threats and Police Concerns

French authorities' concerns were reinforced by warnings about monarchist-linked threats. The note cited an activist, described as a prominent monarchist figure known for threatening rhetoric against French officials, who urged supporters to "block the route of the PMOI march."

Evidence of Potential Violence

It also referenced to social media videos showing him handling a semi-automatic handgun and a 3D-printed weapon being fired. The assessment added that individuals using symbols associated with the Shah-era SAVAK security service threatened to plant a bomb if the demonstration went ahead.

Official Responses and Unanswered Questions

The Paris police, Interior Minister's office and France's domestic intellgence agency, the DGSI, did not respond to a request for comment on the authenticity of the document.

Broader Implications and Reactions

While the PMOI's support inside Iran is difficult to gauge, it remains, alongside monarchist groups backing Pahlavi, one of the few opposition organisations capable of mobilising supporters internationally.

Potential for Wider Participation

The assessment suggested the march could extend beyond the PMOI's traditional base, with Kurdish, Arab and Baluch groups, as well as members of various tribes and communist and socialist organisations expected to participate.

Additional Threats and International Context

The document also warned that threats could also have originated from the Iranian ruling authorities, "acting through opportunistic proxies."

Tehran, which has outlawed the NCRI in Iran, has long called for a crackdown on its activities in Paris, Washington and the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Iranian state media regularly denounce the organisation.

Additional Reporting

(Additional reporting by Juliette JabkhiroEditing by Alexandra Hudson)

Key Takeaways

  • Paris police invoked tense national and international circumstances and a heightened threat of violence between NCRI supporters and monarchists backing Reza Pahlavi to justify the late‑night ban of the planned June 20 rally (es.marketscreener.com).
  • Organizers and commentators cited intelligence warnings that monarchist activists, some brandishing weapons or SAVAK symbols, threatened to block the march or even bomb it, intensifying security concerns (ncr-iran.org).
  • About 20 protesters were arrested when hundreds defied the ban on June 20; the Foreign Ministry denies the rally was cancelled at Tehran’s request, while the NCRI condemned the ban as politically motivated (internazionale.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did France ban the NCRI Iran opposition rally?
French authorities banned the NCRI rally in Paris due to security threats from rival Iranian monarchist activists, including bomb threats and potential violence.
Who are the rival groups involved in tensions over Iranian opposition activities?
The main groups are the PMOI/MEK, the political arm of the NCRI, and monarchist groups supporting Reza Pahlavi, both seeking to represent Iranian opposition.
What security concerns led to the Paris rally's cancellation?
Threats included calls on social media to block the march, videos showing firearms, threats of violence, and a bomb threat by individuals linked to Shah-era SAVAK symbols.
Has the NCRI held rallies in Paris before?
Yes, previous NCRI rallies in Paris have generally passed without incident, drawing supporters from Europe and worldwide.
Could other groups have been involved in the threats against the rally?
The intelligence assessment also warned threats may have come from Iranian authorities operating through proxies, in addition to monarchist activists.

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