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Nestle nears sale of water business stake at close to €5 billion valuation, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Nestle nears sale of water business stake at close to €5 billion valuation, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Nestle Approaches €5 Billion Sale of European Water Business Stake

Platinum Equity Nears Acquisition of Nestle's European Water Business

(Corrects typographical error in headline)

Details of the Transaction

July 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Platinum Equity is nearing a deal to acquire about a 50% stake in Nestle's European water business in a transaction that would value the joint venture at almost €5 billion ($5.71 billion), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Verification and Sources

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Exchange Rate Information

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in BarcelonaEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Platinum Equity has emerged as the sole remaining bidder after rivals KKR, PAI Partners and CD&R dropped out of the race for a 50% stake in Nestlé’s water business, which includes Perrier and S.Pellegrino. (news.bloomberglaw.com)
  • Nestlé initiated the divestment of its water business in late 2024 as part of a broader strategy under CEO Philipp Navratil to focus on core growth areas, having already spun off the unit into a standalone division in early 2025. (swissinfo.ch)
  • Some prospective bidders expressed reservations about Nestlé’s valuation target (~€5 billion), as well as restrictive data access terms imposed on financing banks—factors that likely contributed to their withdrawal. (swissinfo.ch)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring a stake in Nestle's European water business?
Private equity firm Platinum Equity is nearing a deal to acquire about a 50% stake in Nestle's European water business.
How much is the Nestle water business valued at in this deal?
The transaction would value the joint venture at almost €5 billion (about $5.71 billion).
Has the deal between Nestle and Platinum Equity been confirmed?
The Financial Times reported on the nearing deal, but Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
What is the source of the report on Nestle's stake sale?
The information was reported by the Financial Times and referenced by Reuters.

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