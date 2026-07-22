Nestle Approaches €5 Billion Sale of European Water Business Stake
Platinum Equity Nears Acquisition of Nestle's European Water Business
(Corrects typographical error in headline)
Details of the Transaction
July 22 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Platinum Equity is nearing a deal to acquire about a 50% stake in Nestle's European water business in a transaction that would value the joint venture at almost €5 billion ($5.71 billion), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.
Verification and Sources
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
Exchange Rate Information
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in BarcelonaEditing by David Goodman)