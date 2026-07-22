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Turkey's competition authority approves Saipem's merger with Subsea7 - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Turkey's competition authority approves Saipem's merger with Subsea7

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Finance Markets Mergers & Acquisitions

Turkey Approves Saipem and Subsea7 Merger for Offshore Energy Services

Overview of the Saipem and Subsea7 Merger Approval

Regulatory Approval in Turkey

MILAN, July 22 (Reuters) - Turkey's competition authority has approved the merger between Italian energy contractor Saipem and its Norwegian rival Subsea7, an update published on the authority's website showed.

Presence and Projects in Turkey

Both Saipem and Subsea7 are present in Turkey where they have won separate contracts for the development of the Sakarya field in the Black Sea, the largest offshore gas discovery in the country.     

Global Antitrust Challenges

Hurdles in the European Union, Australia, and Brazil

The move clears one of the hurdles for the multi-billion dollar merger, which, however, is dealing with bigger antitrust challenges in the European Union, where it is set to face a full-scale EU investigation, as well as in Australia and in Brazil.     

Details of the Merger Deal

Announcement and Strategic Goals

The companies announced the deal in February last year to create a leading global player in offshore energy services, from drilling and engineering to laying subsea infrastructure for offshore oil and gas projects. Both operate a fleet of vessels for these services.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Francesca Landini in MilanEditing by Keith Weir)

Key Takeaways

  • Turkey’s merger approval clears a significant regulatory hurdle, after both firms secured separate Sakarya offshore gas contracts (Saipem: ~$1.5bn and $425m; Subsea7: major contracts) (saipem.com)
  • EU is launching a full-scale antitrust investigation into the merger, likely beginning end of preliminary review on July 22, 2026; Australia and Brazil also advancing scrutiny (live.euronext.com)
  • The merger—first announced February 2025 and formalized via a binding agreement in July 2025 to create "Saipem7" with ~€21 bn revenue and ~€2 bn EBITDA—is progressing but still subject to approvals (saipem.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Which authority approved the Saipem and Subsea7 merger?
The merger was approved by Turkey's competition authority.
What contracts have Saipem and Subsea7 won in Turkey?
Both companies have won separate contracts for the Sakarya field in the Black Sea.
What challenges does the Saipem-Subsea7 merger still face?
The merger faces antitrust challenges in the European Union, Australia, and Brazil.
What is the main business of Saipem and Subsea7?
They provide offshore energy services, including drilling, engineering, and laying subsea infrastructure.
When was the Saipem and Subsea7 merger announced?
The merger was announced in February last year.

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