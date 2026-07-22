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Czech president vetoes bill easing rules for government borrowing - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Czech president vetoes bill easing rules for government borrowing

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Czech President Vetoes Bill Relaxing Government Borrowing Restrictions

Overview of the Vetoed Fiscal Bill and Its Implications

Presidential Veto and Legislative Process

PRAGUE, July 22 (Reuters) - Czech President Petr Pavel vetoed a bill easing bill easing national fiscal rules, which critics say opens a path to raise debt in the coming years.

Lawmakers in the lower house approved the bill in May before it was returned by the upper house, the Senate, and overrode that veto earlier this month.

The presidential veto forces another vote in the lower house, where the government led by the eurosceptic populist party of Prime Minister Andrej Babis holds a comfortable majority.

President Pavel's Concerns

Pavel said in a video statement the law threatened long-term fiscal sustainability and widened the government's room to raise spending without parliamentary approval.

Key Provisions of the Bill

Exemptions and Spending Flexibility

The bill exempts a long list of road, rail, nuclear power plant and dam projects from calculations for budget deficits. It also extends an exemption given to defence spending if it exceeds 2% of gross domestic product.

The new bill also allows the government to raise spending by up to 10% under loosely defined security threats, which the opposition says is an unacceptable relaxation.

Criticism from Fiscal Watchdogs

The country's independent budget watchdog has called the changes a fundamental weakening of fiscal discipline.

Government's Position and Fiscal Targets

Justification for the Bill

The government says it is necessary as current rules mandate impossible budget cuts. Finance Minister Alena Schillerova has said the cabinet would keep the deficit under 3% of GDP - the ceiling mandated by the European Union.

Deficit and Debt Projections

The previous government made fiscal consolidation a pillar of its rule and brought the deficit back below the EU's 3% of GDP ceiling to 2.1% in 2025.

Under current plans, the deficit should rise to 2.6% of GDP this year and 2.8% in 2027 before declining again.

Debt would peak at 46.8% of GDP next year, still well below EU averages.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Key Takeaways

  • The veto blocks exemptions allowing infrastructure, defence and security spending to bypass deficit limits—raising debt concerns over the medium term (ae.marketscreener.com)
  • The Czech Fiscal Council warns the bill fundamentally weakens fiscal discipline, undermining structural deficit targets and increasing interest‐cost pressure amid rising debt (rozpoctovarada.cz)
  • Despite this, the government commits to keeping the deficit under the EU ceiling of 3% of GDP, with forecasts projecting debt peaking below EU averages (mf.gov.cz)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Czech President Petr Pavel veto the borrowing bill?
President Pavel vetoed the bill, citing concerns over long-term fiscal sustainability and increased government spending without adequate parliamentary oversight.
What projects are exempt under the proposed fiscal bill?
The bill exempts road, rail, nuclear power plant, and dam projects from budget deficit calculations, as well as some defense spending exceeding 2% of GDP.
What happens after the presidential veto of the bill?
The veto forces another vote in the lower house of parliament, where the government coalition holds a majority and could potentially override the veto.
How would the bill impact the Czech budget deficit and debt?
The government forecasts the deficit to rise to 2.6% of GDP this year, peaking at 2.8% in 2027, with national debt reaching 46.8% of GDP next year before declining.
What are critics’ concerns about the new borrowing bill?
Critics, including the independent budget watchdog, argue the bill significantly weakens fiscal discipline and makes budget cuts harder to enforce.

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