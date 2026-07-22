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Russia bans night vessel movement at Novorossiysk port, industry sources say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia bans night vessel movement at Novorossiysk port, industry sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Russia bans night vessel movement at Novorossiysk port, industry sources say

Temporary Restrictions at Novorossiysk Port Due to Security Concerns

(This story has been refiled to remove an incorrect picture)

Details of the Night-Time Ban

MOSCOW, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia has introduced a temporary ban on vessel movements in and out of the port of Novorossiysk between midnight and 5 a.m. because of Ukrainian drone attacks, three grain industry sources said on Wednesday.

Nature of the Ban and Industry Response

The sources said the order was verbal and that no official document had been sent to shippers. They said the port was functioning as usual outside the restricted night-time hours, and grain shipments had not been affected.

Official Comments and Port Operations

The Transport Ministry and the port's administration did not respond to a request for comment.

Impact on Russian Grain Exports and Related Ports

Novorossiysk is Russia's biggest port by volume and handles up to one third of Russia's grain exports. The ban follows traffic restrictions introduced earlier this month in the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait.

Other Commodities and Government Orders

Novorossiysk also ships oil, metals and goods in containers. A government order published on July 21 banned vessels from anchoring in areas without air defences at the port of Azov in the Sea of Azov and the port of Kavkaz in the Kerch Strait.

Market Reaction and Export Diversion

Novorossiysk is seen as a likely destination for grain destined for export, which is being diverted from the Sea of Azov. Euronext September wheat futures rose by 4.5% on the news about the night-time closure.

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • The night‑time ban is verbal with no written notice yet delivered to shippers.
  • Novorossiysk handles up to one‑third of Russia’s seaborne grain exports and continues operations during the day.
  • The restriction follows recent closures in the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait amid heightened drone strike risks, pressuring Russian export routes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Russia banned night vessel movement at Novorossiysk port?
Russia implemented the ban due to Ukrainian drone attacks, restricting vessel movement from midnight to 5 a.m.
Is the Novorossiysk port operating normally outside the restricted hours?
Yes, the port is functioning as usual outside midnight to 5 a.m., and grain shipments have not been affected.
Has the ban on night vessel movement at Novorossiysk been officially documented?
The order is currently verbal, and no official document has been sent to shippers.
What impact did the ban have on grain markets?
Euronext September wheat futures rose by 4.5% following news of the night-time closure.
What other restrictions have been implemented in Russian waters?
Russia also introduced traffic restrictions in the Sea of Azov and Kerch Strait, banning vessels from anchoring in unprotected areas.

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