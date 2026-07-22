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Italy's levy on small parcels to go on top of EU levy, economy minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's levy on small parcels to go on top of EU levy, economy minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 22, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 22, 2026

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Italy to Add €2 Parcel Tax on Top of EU Duty Starting October, Minister Says

Overview of Italy's New Parcel Tax and Its Implications

Details of the Italian Parcel Tax

ROME, July 22 (Reuters) - Italy's planned levy on small parcels will be applied in addition to a similar EU-wide measure, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told parliament on Wednesday.

Implementation Timeline and Scope

Rome's government plans to impose, starting from October, a tax of €2 euros on parcels with a commercial value of up to €150.

EU Customs Duty on Low-Value Parcels

European Union authorities have set a €3 customs duty on low-value parcels arriving in the bloc.

Combined Effect of Taxes

"The levy will be added to the duty introduced by the EU Regulation," Giorgetti said.

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8760 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini)

Key Takeaways

  • From 1 July 2026, the EU abolished the €150 duty exemption and introduced a temporary €3 customs duty per item in low-value parcels arriving from outside the EU, applicable until 1 July 2028 (taxation-customs.ec.europa.eu).
  • Italy’s own €2 administrative levy on small parcels (under €150) has been postponed to 1 October 2026 to avoid stacking it with the new EU charge and to give operators time to adjust (ansa.it).
  • Industry groups like Confcommercio welcomed the delay, noting it prevents a “3+2” surcharge (EU plus Italian levy) that could distort logistics flows and harm competitiveness (ansa.it).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Italy's planned levy on small parcels?
Italy plans to impose a €2 tax on parcels valued up to €150, starting from October.
Will Italy's parcel levy be added to the EU customs duty?
Yes, the Italian levy will be applied in addition to the EU's €3 customs duty.
When does Italy's new parcel tax take effect?
The new €2 parcel tax in Italy will take effect starting from October.
What value of parcels does the Italian levy apply to?
The levy applies to parcels with a commercial value of up to €150.
Who announced the addition of Italy's parcel levy to the EU duty?
Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti announced the measure in parliament.

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