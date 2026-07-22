Italy to Add €2 Parcel Tax on Top of EU Duty Starting October, Minister Says
Overview of Italy's New Parcel Tax and Its Implications
Details of the Italian Parcel Tax
ROME, July 22 (Reuters) - Italy's planned levy on small parcels will be applied in addition to a similar EU-wide measure, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told parliament on Wednesday.
Implementation Timeline and Scope
Rome's government plans to impose, starting from October, a tax of €2 euros on parcels with a commercial value of up to €150.
EU Customs Duty on Low-Value Parcels
European Union authorities have set a €3 customs duty on low-value parcels arriving in the bloc.
Combined Effect of Taxes
"The levy will be added to the duty introduced by the EU Regulation," Giorgetti said.
Currency Exchange Rate
($1 = 0.8760 euros)
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini)