Zagreb Sees Huge Protest Over Croatia's Delayed Waste Cleanup in Lika Region

Mass Demonstration Highlights Environmental Concerns in Lika

ZAGREB, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people gathered in Zagreb's central square on Saturday to protest the government's failure to begin cleaning up more than 30,000 tons of waste in central Croatia that environmentalists say is polluting the drinking water in the area.

The protest, one of the biggest in Croatia in several years, was dubbed "Walk for Lika", after the mountainous region where the waste is stored.

Background on the Waste Crisis

Authorities last year uncovered between 34,000 and 37,000 tons of waste, much of it imported from Italy in 2023 and 2024, at a site near the town of Gospic in Croatia's Lika region. The government pledged to clean up the site, but environmental groups say little progress has been made.

Environmental Impact and Public Outcry

Environmentalists say the waste, which they say includes medical and other industrial waste, is contaminating air, soil and water in Lika, a region known for its vast areas of unspoiled nature. They accuse the government of moving too slowly to remove it.

Protest Details and Public Sentiment

Protesters carried banners reading: "The Lungs of Croatia Can No Longer Breathe", "Stop the Destruction of Croatia" and "Nature Does Not Forgive".

"We are dissatisfied with the government's response. The site should have been cleaned up a long time ago," said Verica Jurnjak, who travelled from Gospić to attend the rally.

"It is a shame that no one cares about our children and their future."

Government Response and Notable Attendees

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic visited Gospic on Wednesday and said the government had selected a contractor for the first phase of the cleanup, which involves removing waste from the site.

Croatian actor Rade Serbedzija, internationally known for his roles in Hollywood films including "Snatch" and "Mission: Impossible II", also attended the protest.

"I am here because I have to be here. It is our duty to stand up for our country," he said. "What has happened is a disgrace, and someone must be held accountable."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Antonio Bronic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Ed Osmond)