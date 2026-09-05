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Tens of thousands rally in Zagreb over Croatia waste cleanup delays - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Tens of thousands rally in Zagreb over Croatia waste cleanup delays

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Environment Croatia Waste Management Protests

Zagreb Sees Huge Protest Over Croatia's Delayed Waste Cleanup in Lika Region

Mass Demonstration Highlights Environmental Concerns in Lika

ZAGREB, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of people gathered in Zagreb's central square on Saturday to protest the government's failure to begin cleaning up more than 30,000 tons of waste in central Croatia that environmentalists say is polluting the drinking water in the area.

The protest, one of the biggest in Croatia in several years, was dubbed "Walk for Lika", after the mountainous region where the waste is stored. 

Background on the Waste Crisis

Authorities last year uncovered between 34,000 and 37,000 tons of waste, much of it imported from Italy in 2023 and 2024, at a site near the town of Gospic in Croatia's Lika region. The government pledged to clean up the site, but environmental groups say little progress has been made.

Environmental Impact and Public Outcry

Environmentalists say the waste, which they say includes medical and other industrial waste, is contaminating air, soil and water in Lika, a region known for its vast areas of unspoiled nature. They accuse the government of moving too slowly to remove it. 

Protest Details and Public Sentiment

Protesters carried banners reading: "The Lungs of Croatia Can No Longer Breathe", "Stop the Destruction of Croatia" and "Nature Does Not Forgive".

"We are dissatisfied with the government's response. The site should have been cleaned up a long time ago," said Verica Jurnjak, who travelled from Gospić to attend the rally.

"It is a shame that no one cares about our children and their future."

Government Response and Notable Attendees

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic visited Gospic on Wednesday and said the government had selected a contractor for the first phase of the cleanup, which involves removing waste from the site.

Croatian actor Rade Serbedzija, internationally known for his roles in Hollywood films including "Snatch" and "Mission: Impossible II", also attended the protest.

"I am here because I have to be here. It is our duty to stand up for our country," he said. "What has happened is a disgrace, and someone must be held accountable."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Antonio Bronic; Editing by Ivana Sekularac and Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Mass protest “Walk for Lika” underscores deep public frustration over environmental neglect and slowed remediation efforts
  • Authorities have awarded initial contracts for interim cover and removal of big‑bag waste, but larger cleanup phases remain pending
  • Political figures—including President Milanović and actor Rade Šerbedžija—lend voice to calls for accountability and faster action

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did people protest in Zagreb regarding waste cleanup?
Tens of thousands gathered in Zagreb to protest government delays in cleaning over 30,000 tons of waste polluting Lika's drinking water and environment.
Where is the waste located that sparked the protest?
The waste is located near the town of Gospic in Croatia's Lika region.
What environmental issues are caused by the waste in Lika?
Environmentalists say the waste contaminates air, soil, and drinking water in Lika, threatening its unspoiled nature.
Has the Croatian government responded to the cleanup demands?
The government selected a contractor for the cleanup's first phase but protesters claim progress is very slow.
What types of waste are stored at the Lika site?
The waste includes medical and other industrial waste, much of it reportedly imported from Italy.

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