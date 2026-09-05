GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Farage and Bardella's 'small boats' pact draws criticism in France - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Farage and Bardella's 'small boats' pact draws criticism in France

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics Immigration France United Kingdom Elections

Farage, Bardella Pact on Migrant Return Faces Pushback from French Candidates

French Political Reactions to the Farage-Bardella Migrant Pact

PARIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A plan agreed by Britain's populist Reform UK party and France's National Rally, aimed at sending asylum seekers who arrive in Britain in small boats back to France, drew criticism from several French presidential election candidates on Saturday.

A memorandum of understanding signed on Friday by Reform leader Nigel Farage and National Rally (RN) chief Jordan Bardella is intended to go into effect if the two parties win power.

Criticism from Conservative and Center-Right Candidates

Edouard Philippe's Response

• Edouard Philippe, a former prime minister who is the conservative presidential candidate for the Horizons party in the 2027 election, said the pact was a "U-turn" for RN.

Questions on Party Unity

• "Seeing Jordan Bardella sign an agreement that provides for sending back to France migrants intercepted in the Channel, that one we didn't see coming," he said, asking whether the party's presidential candidate, Marine Le Pen, was "on the same page" as Bardella.

Gabriel Attal's Critique

• Former Prime Minister and leader of the center-right Renaissance party Gabriel Attal said the pact showed the "submission " of the National Rally to foreign interests.

Concerns Over Foreign Policy

• "We are reaching levels of unpreparedness and submission that are almost never seen in the recent history of the National Rally. This shows their foreign policy is one of great submission to other powers," Attal said.

Reactions from the Left

Jean-Luc Melenchon's Statement

• Far-left leader and presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon said on X that if the deal comes to fruition, "Our country would become the gatekeeper of the English. Not voting for Le Pen in 2027 becomes a matter of national dignity."

Raphaël Glucksmann's Remarks

• Centre-left candidate Raphaël Glucksmann of the Place Publique party told BFM TV: "That's the hallmark of the National Rally: weakness when it comes to defending France's interests. Look at their votes in the European Parliament...We are the true patriots."

Bardella's Response to Criticism

• Bardella dismissed the criticism. "So I welcome this agreement, and if tomorrow we are in power, and Nigel Farage is as well, we will do everything in our power to curb immigration both in France and in England," he said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Valentina Za, Writing by Dominique Vidalon, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Edouard Philippe denounces Bardella’s move as an unexpected U‑turn by the RN and questions Marine Le Pen’s stance (tf1info.fr)
  • Gabriel Attal accuses the RN of 'submission to foreign interests' in endorsing the pact (fr.euronews.com)
  • Jean‑Luc Mélenchon and Raphaël Glucksmann frame the agreement as compromising national dignity and a betrayal of French interests (fr.euronews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Farage and Bardella 'small boats' pact?
The pact is an agreement between Britain's Reform UK party and France's National Rally to return asylum seekers arriving in Britain by small boats back to France if both parties come to power.
Who criticized the Farage-Bardella pact in France?
Several French presidential candidates, including Edouard Philippe, Gabriel Attal, Jean-Luc Melenchon, and Raphaël Glucksmann, criticized the pact.
What concerns were raised about the pact?
Critics argued the pact showed a 'U-turn' for National Rally, submission to foreign interests, and weakness in defending France's interests.
How did Jordan Bardella respond to the criticism?
Bardella dismissed the criticism, stating that both parties would do everything possible to curb immigration if they win power.
When will the pact go into effect?
The agreement is intended to take effect if both Reform UK and National Rally win power in their respective countries.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Five European nations seek deals to send migrants out of the EU

Five European nations seek deals to send migrants out of the EU

Image for Niger blames France for inciting soldiers' mutiny

Niger blames France for inciting soldiers' mutiny

Image for Marking record tenure, Meloni hails Italy's turn to stability

Marking record tenure, Meloni hails Italy's turn to stability

Image for EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic

EU Commissioner Kos cancels trip to Serbia after planned tribute to Mladic

Image for Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

Senior aides to Reform UK's Farage step down after foreign funding sting

Image for Reform UK, France's National Rally agree plan to stop small boat crossings

Reform UK, France's National Rally agree plan to stop small boat crossings

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Tens of thousands rally in Zagreb over Croatia waste cleanup delays
Tens of thousands rally in Zagreb over Croatia waste cleanup delays
Image for US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow for talks on peace in Ukraine
US envoys Witkoff, Kushner arrive in Moscow for talks on peace in Ukraine
Image for How escalating attacks are upending daily life in Kyiv
How escalating attacks are upending daily life in Kyiv
Image for Witkoff, Kushner heading abroad to discuss Ukraine peace, Trump says
Witkoff, Kushner heading abroad to discuss Ukraine peace, Trump says
Image for Israel says it has cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels under key Lebanon ridge
Israel says it has cleared Hezbollah fighters from tunnels under key Lebanon ridge
Image for Russian drone strikes Ukraine's security service HQ, escalating air war
Russian drone strikes Ukraine's security service HQ, escalating air war
Image for US and allies push IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say
US and allies push IAEA board to report Iran to UN Security Council, diplomats say
Image for US seeks to address security concerns before Trump envoys visit Moscow and Kyiv, source says
US seeks to address security concerns before Trump envoys visit Moscow and Kyiv, source says
Image for Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
Nine days after disaster, two pulled alive from Nepal hydropower tunnel
Image for Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
Russia hits Ukraine's security service headquarters in Kyiv, Zelenskiy says
Image for Netanyahu partners renew calls for removal of Gazans as Israeli election nears
Netanyahu partners renew calls for removal of Gazans as Israeli election nears
Image for EU sends boats to the English Channel to help tackle 'migration crisis'
EU sends boats to the English Channel to help tackle 'migration crisis'
View All Headlines Posts