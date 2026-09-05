Niger Blames France for Soldiers' Mutiny at Military Airbase in Niamey

Allegations and Aftermath of the Military Airbase Attack

Background of the Mutiny

NIAMEY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Niger has blamed France for inciting an attack on a key military airbase by mutinous soldiers last week, according to a government statement read on TV on Friday.

• Mutinous soldiers in the West African country attacked the airport and the presidency in the capital, Niamey, on August 29, the latest threat to the rule of Abdourahamane Tiani, who seized power in a 2023 coup.

Details of the Attack

Events at the Military Airbase

• Explosions and gunfire also rang out at a military airbase, but Niger's army, backed by Russian paramilitary forces, regained control over it the next day.

Government's Accusations Against France

• The Council of Ministers on Friday concluded that the attack had been incited by a vast network of accomplices led by France, according to the statement.

Evidence and Legal Actions

• "A substantial body of evidence has been compiled regarding this attack, and Niger reserves the right to bring the matter before international courts," the government said in the statement.

Impact on Niger's Armed Forces

• The attack highlighted tensions within Niger's armed forces, which have suffered repeated battlefield losses while fighting a jihadist insurgency.

Previous Accusations and Regional Tensions

• Tiani blamed France and other West African countries for unrest in the capital earlier this year, without providing evidence.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Niger newsroom; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Tom Hogue)