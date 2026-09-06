Israeli Military Hits Southern Lebanon in Response to Hezbollah Drone Attack

Israeli Retaliatory Strikes and Regional Tensions

Details of the Latest Strike

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said it was striking southern Lebanon early on Sunday in retaliation for Hezbollah firing two drones at Israeli soldiers stationed in a part of the region it has declared a security zone.

Evacuation Warning Issued

The Israeli military had issued an evacuation warning to areas near a building in Arab Salim town in South Lebanon, saying it will strike it as it is used by Hezbollah.

Hezbollah's Response

There was no immediate comment from the Iran-backed group.

Previous Strikes and Ongoing Conflict

On Friday, the Israeli military said it struck weapon storage facilities intended to be used by Hezbollah in south Lebanon.

Casualties Since March

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by William Mallard and Saad Sayeed)