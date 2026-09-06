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Headlines

Israeli military says it strikes southern Lebanon after Hezbollah launched drones

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

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headlines Middle East Conflict Defense

Israeli Military Hits Southern Lebanon in Response to Hezbollah Drone Attack

Israeli Retaliatory Strikes and Regional Tensions

Details of the Latest Strike

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said it was striking southern Lebanon early on Sunday in retaliation for Hezbollah firing two drones at Israeli soldiers stationed in a part of the region it has declared a security zone.

Evacuation Warning Issued

The Israeli military had issued an evacuation warning to areas near a building in Arab Salim town in South Lebanon, saying it will strike it as it is used by Hezbollah. 

Hezbollah's Response

There was no immediate comment from the Iran-backed group.

Previous Strikes and Ongoing Conflict

On Friday, the Israeli military said it struck weapon storage facilities intended to be used by Hezbollah in south Lebanon.

Casualties Since March

Since March 2, Israeli strikes have killed more than 4,300 people in Lebanon.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Editing by William Mallard and Saad Sayeed)

Key Takeaways

  • Israeli military retaliated with strikes early on Sept 6 following drone launch by Hezbollah at troops in designated security zone.
  • Evacuation warning was issued for Arab Salim, where a building used by Hezbollah was targeted—no immediate response from Hezbollah.
  • Since March 2, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed over 4,300 people, as confirmed by Lebanese health ministry data. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Israeli military strike southern Lebanon?
The Israeli military struck southern Lebanon in retaliation for Hezbollah launching two drones at Israeli soldiers.
What warning did Israel issue before the strike?
The Israeli military issued an evacuation warning to areas near a building in Arab Salim town, stating it would strike the building used by Hezbollah.
Has Hezbollah responded to the Israeli strikes?
As of the reporting, there was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.
How many people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes since March 2?
More than 4,300 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes since March 2.
What targets did Israel strike on Friday prior to this incident?
On Friday, Israel struck weapon storage facilities intended for use by Hezbollah in south Lebanon.

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