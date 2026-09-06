GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Shareholders supporting PHP's bid for Assura in finance news - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts a financial market scene highlighting Assura shareholders' support for PHP's takeover bid, emphasizing investor confidence in UK finance amid private equity competition.
Headlines

Russia's Lavrov calls accusations of Moscow's involvement in Leipzig drone incident 'start of real war', TASS reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 6, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 6, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics International Relations

Russia Denies Involvement in Leipzig Drone Incident, Slams German Accusations

Russia Responds to German Allegations Over Leipzig Drone Attack

Lavrov Criticizes Western Accusations

MOSCOW, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday that the accusations levelled at Moscow by the West that it was involved in the drone incident at Germany's Leipzig airport were, "by and large, the start of a real war," state news agency TASS reported.

Comments on German Military Ambitions

"All these statements by Merz about making Germany the leading military power in Europe once again – they are being put into practice. He is, in effect, declaring war on us," Lavrov said, referring to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

German Government's Response and Measures

Official Accusations and Actions

The German government said on September 1 that it had concluded that Russia was responsible for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport last month and ordered a series of measures in response, including the closure of a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.

Russia's Rebuttal and Accusations Against Berlin

Russia dismissed the German accusations as baseless, accusing Berlin of planting evidence to frame Russia for the attack.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by ReutersEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov say about the Leipzig drone incident?
Lavrov called accusations of Moscow's involvement in the Leipzig drone incident 'by and large, the start of a real war'.
What actions did Germany take in response to the Leipzig drone incident?
Germany concluded Russia was responsible and ordered measures including closing a consulate and a Russian cultural centre in Berlin.
How did Russia respond to Germany's accusations?
Russia dismissed the accusations as baseless and accused Berlin of planting evidence to frame Russia for the attack.
Who did Lavrov refer to in his statement about Germany's military ambitions?
Lavrov referred to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, claiming he is putting statements about Germany as a leading military power into practice.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Moscow not ruling out trilateral meeting of Russian, US and Chinese leaders, agencies report

Moscow not ruling out trilateral meeting of Russian, US and Chinese leaders, agencies report

Image for Greek PM rules out snap elections after unveiling tax cuts, wage hikes

Greek PM rules out snap elections after unveiling tax cuts, wage hikes

Image for US envoys make first Kyiv visit amid Ukraine war peace push

US envoys make first Kyiv visit amid Ukraine war peace push

Image for German space rocket reaches orbit in Europe's first commercial launch

German space rocket reaches orbit in Europe's first commercial launch

Image for UK business minister to meet Jaguar Land Rover CEO over job cuts

UK business minister to meet Jaguar Land Rover CEO over job cuts

Image for OPEC+ set to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say

OPEC+ set to keep oil output policy unchanged on Sunday, sources say

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Four killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon
Four killed in Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon
Image for Germany's far-right AfD seeks landmark state victory as Saxony-Anhalt votes
Germany's far-right AfD seeks landmark state victory as Saxony-Anhalt votes
Image for Kremlin says Ukraine talks with US envoys were useful; no sign of breakthrough
Kremlin says Ukraine talks with US envoys were useful; no sign of breakthrough
Image for Putin says US-Russia contacts beneficial as talks begin with Witkoff and Kushner
Putin says US-Russia contacts beneficial as talks begin with Witkoff and Kushner
Image for Brokered ceasefire takes effect for repairs at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Brokered ceasefire takes effect for repairs at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
Image for NATO will not tolerate hybrid actions against members, US envoy says
NATO will not tolerate hybrid actions against members, US envoy says
Image for Italy's far-right Vannacci lashes EU in business summit address
Italy's far-right Vannacci lashes EU in business summit address
Image for Farage and Bardella's 'small boats' pact draws criticism in France
Farage and Bardella's 'small boats' pact draws criticism in France
Image for Tens of thousands rally in Zagreb over Croatia waste cleanup delays
Tens of thousands rally in Zagreb over Croatia waste cleanup delays
Image for Five European nations seek deals to send migrants out of the EU
Five European nations seek deals to send migrants out of the EU
Image for How escalating attacks are upending daily life in Kyiv
How escalating attacks are upending daily life in Kyiv
Image for Niger blames France for inciting soldiers' mutiny
Niger blames France for inciting soldiers' mutiny
View All Headlines Posts