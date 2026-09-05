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Italy's far-right Vannacci lashes EU in business summit address - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Italy's far-right Vannacci lashes EU in business summit address

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Politics Europe Business Finance EU

Italy’s Far-Right Leader Vannacci Attacks EU Integration at Business Summit

Vannacci’s Critique of EU Integration and Business Forum Reactions

By Valentina Za, Elvira Pollina and Francesca Landini

Vannacci’s Position at the TEHA Ambrosetti Conference

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Italy's rising far-right politician Roberto Vannacci told a high profile business forum on Saturday that the European Union should halt political integration and start defending its cultural identity instead, prompting former Prime Minister Mario Monti to warn against his "fascist rhetoric."

Vannacci, a former general whose Futuro Nazionale (National Future) party has become Italy's fourth-most-popular force just seven months after its launch, was debating with Monti on the topic of EU integration at the gathering of managers and entrepreneurs.

Calls for Collaboration Over Coercion

Calling for the EU to slash red tape, he told the annual TEHA Ambrosetti conference on the shores of Lake Como that the 27-nation bloc should become "a platform of collaboration, not coercion."

Right-Wing Momentum Across Europe

Vannacci said right-wing forces like his own were the future of Europe, looking forward to an election on Sunday in the eastern German state of Saxony-Anhalt where Alternative for Germany (AfD) is hoping to ​win power for the first time, and citing the strength of Rassemblement National (RN) in France.

Perspectives from Other European Leaders

Speaking at the same conference, RN leader Jordan Bardella said he was in favour of "changing everything without destroying anything" in the EU, to build "a Europe of growth and a Europe of borders."

Controversial Proposals and Political Impact

Vannacci, whose proposals include abolishing Italy's same-sex "civil unions" and expelling immigrants who fail to assimilate "the values of our civilisation," is siphoning support from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition as she seeks a new mandate at elections expected next year.

Economic and Societal Arguments

Europe should stop producing rules that hobble economic initiative and instead defend its "culture and civilisation," Vannacci said.

Business can only flourish in "a cohesive society," he said, in which "a spirit of sacrifice and a sense of belonging push citizens to work harder and take risks every day."

Monti’s Response and Audience Reaction

Monti, 83, a two-times EU Commissioner who led Italy during an acute 2011-12 debt crisis, said Vannacci may be in government one day but he was "terrified" by the prospect of his party stoking Italians' feelings of dissatisfaction and resentment like wartime dictator Benito Mussolini did.

Monti’s Warning

"Old as I am, if this were to pass I'd devote what's left of my life to stopping it," he said.

Forum Audience and Public Sentiment

Vannacci's speech drew polite applause from the audience, which showed warmer appreciation of Monti's remarks.

Reactions from Attendees

Arianna Fontana, a speed-skater who this year became Italy's most decorated Olympian, told Reuters at the business forum she was "almost moved to tears" by the conclusion of Monti's speech, while other guests backed Vannacci's criticism of the EU.

"Many of the things the General said are true," said construction lobbyist Achille Colombo Clerici.

(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau in Paris: Editing by Gavin Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • Vannacci’s Futuro Nazionale rapidly became Italy’s fourth‑largest party, polling around 7–8% and overtaking Forza Italia in recent surveys (marketscreener.com).
  • Vannacci advocates slashing EU regulations and promoting cultural cohesion, positioning right‑wing populism as Europe’s future, echoing similar rhetoric from France’s Jordan Bardella (lemonde.fr).
  • Monti denounced Vannacci’s speech as alarmingly reminiscent of Mussolini’s divisive tactics, receiving stronger applause than Vannacci himself at the summit (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Roberto Vannacci?
Roberto Vannacci is a former Italian general and leader of the far-right Futuro Nazionale party, now Italy’s fourth-most-popular political force.
What did Vannacci say about the European Union?
Vannacci argued the EU should stop political integration and focus on defending its cultural identity, calling for reduced red tape and collaboration.
What was Mario Monti's response to Vannacci's remarks?
Mario Monti warned against Vannacci's rhetoric, likening it to fascism and expressing his determination to oppose it if the far-right rises to power.
What is the significance of the Ambrosetti business summit?
The Ambrosetti summit is a prominent annual business forum in Cernobbio, Italy, where political and business leaders discuss major economic and political issues.

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