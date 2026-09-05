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NATO will not tolerate hybrid actions against members, US envoy says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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NATO will not tolerate hybrid actions against members, US envoy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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NATO Vows Zero Tolerance for Hybrid Attacks, US Pledges Support After Drone Incident

NATO and US Response to Hybrid War Threats

US Ambassador to NATO Addresses Recent Incidents

CERNOBBIO, Italy, Sept 5 (Reuters) - NATO members should not tolerate deliberate actions of hybrid war, and the United States will stand by countries as they deal with these incidents, Matthew Whitaker, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said on Saturday.

Leipzig/Halle Airport Drone Attack Raises Concerns

Whitaker said last month's attempted drone attack at Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport, which Berlin has blamed on Russia, was more worrying than other recent incidents NATO members have faced due to Russian drones targeting Ukraine that strayed off course.

Comparison with Other Hybrid Actions

"Then you have what I would call the more concerning hybrid actions like we saw in Leipzig, like we have seen in Poland," Whitaker said speaking on the sidelines of a business conference in Italy.

NATO's Preparedness and Response Strategies

Importance of Vigilance and Strong Messaging

NATO members must be prepared, vigilant and also deliver a strong message when they are challenged by these events, he said. 

"If we can identify who's doing it — which Germany did — we make sure we express strongly that is unacceptable and we will not tolerate it," Whitaker said.

Protecting Critical Infrastructure

Critical infrastructure, including energy assets, could be targeted and should be monitored by national authorities, he added.

US Support for NATO Allies

National and International Collaboration

The response to these challenges is primarily national, but the United States supports countries when they are dealing with these acts, he said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Key Takeaways

  • Hybrid attacks—including explosive drone incidents like the one at Leipzig/Halle Airport on August 4—pose a direct and destabilizing threat to NATO members and should not be tolerated (lemonde.fr).
  • Germany has officially blamed Russia for the attempted drone attack and responded with countermeasures including closing Russian institutions and tightening security (apnews.com).
  • Ambassador Whitaker emphasized that once the perpetrator is identified—as Germany did—the U.S. and NATO must respond firmly. Critical infrastructure such as energy assets should be monitored closely, with national responses supported by the U.S. (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What actions does NATO consider hybrid threats?
NATO regards deliberate interference such as drone attacks on critical infrastructure as hybrid threats.
How did the US respond to the drone incident in Germany?
The US pledged support to Germany and other NATO members handling hybrid incidents, emphasizing the need for a strong response.
Why is the Leipzig drone incident considered significant?
The Leipzig incident is viewed as more serious because it targeted critical infrastructure and was identified as a deliberate hybrid action.
What should NATO members do in response to hybrid threats?
NATO members should be vigilant, monitor critical infrastructure, and deliver a clear message of intolerance towards such actions.
Which country's infrastructure was targeted in the recent drone attack?
Germany's Leipzig/Halle Airport was targeted in the recent drone incident.

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