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Putin's envoy Dmitriev to meet Witkoff, Kushner upon their arrival in Moscow, sources say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin's envoy Dmitriev to meet Witkoff, Kushner upon their arrival in Moscow, sources say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics Sanctions Ukraine Conflict

Putin's Envoy Dmitriev to Meet US Representatives Witkoff and Kushner in Moscow

Key Developments in US-Russia-Ukraine Diplomacy

Upcoming Moscow Meeting

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev will meet U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner upon their arrival in Moscow on Saturday, two people familiar with the upcoming visit told Reuters.

Dmitriev's Role in US-Russia Negotiations

Dmitriev, who told Reuters in June that he had remained in contact with the U.S. negotiators during a pause in their visits to Russia, took part in all their previous meetings with President Vladimir Putin. He also played a role in negotiating U.S. sanction waivers for Russian oil this year.

US Peace Proposal and International Responses

Trump's New Proposal

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Friday the U.S. had a fresh concrete proposal aimed at ending the war, which is now in its fifth year. He did not, however, elaborate on what that proposal would be.

Ukrainian Perspective

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said also on Friday the two men would fly to Ukraine on Sunday after visiting Moscow. In an X post on Saturday, Zelenskiy said Russia hit two Ukrainian airports ahead of U.S. envoys' visit to Kyiv.

Current State of the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Stalemate and Escalation

A vast gulf remains between Russia and Ukraine on how to end the 4-1/2-year-old war, the deadliest in Europe since World War Two.

The Kremlin said on Friday the position that Putin set out in a speech two years ago - that Ukraine should cede the entire territory of four regions claimed by Russia and abandon its plan to join NATO - was "unshakeable".

Since the last peace talks in February, each side has intensified long-range air attacks deep inside the other's territory, while the war at sea has also escalated.

On the ground, the front lines have remained largely static, with Russia making only gradual gains in its attempt to take the whole of Ukraine's Donbas region.

Economic and Civilian Impact

Oil and Retail Disruptions

Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have led to a summer of fuel shortages and rising prices for Russian motorists, while some 30 attacks on giant warehouses belonging mostly to Wildberries, the country's biggest online retailer, have affected the consumer economy.

Security and Retaliation

A Russian drone attack hit the headquarters of Ukraine's SBU security service in Kyiv on Friday — the 10th consecutive day of heavy attacks on the capital — and Zelenskiy vowed to retaliate.

(Reporting by Reuters in MoscowEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Dmitriev, who helped negotiate oil sanction waivers, will receive Witkoff and Kushner upon their Moscow arrival, marking continuity in high‑level backchannel diplomacy (internazionale.it)
  • This visit follows past U.S.‑Russia engagements including meetings in Florida, Miami, Davos and Paris, where U.S. peace plans and energy issues were on the agenda (marketscreener.com)
  • The envoys will proceed to Kyiv on Sept 6, underlining U.S. efforts to broker a Ukraine peace deal amid a backdrop of intensified Russian attacks and entrenched territorial demands (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Kirill Dmitriev meeting in Moscow?
Kirill Dmitriev is meeting U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow.
What topics are expected during the talks in Moscow?
The meetings are likely to address U.S. sanction waivers for Russian oil and efforts to end the Ukraine war.
What is Russia's position regarding the Ukraine conflict?
The Kremlin insists Ukraine must cede four regions to Russia and abandon plans to join NATO.
How has the Ukraine war affected the Russian economy?
Ukraine's drone strikes on Russian oil refineries have caused fuel shortages and rising prices in Russia.
What recent events have escalated the Ukraine conflict?
Recent drone and long-range air attacks, as well as attacks on Ukrainian airports and Kyiv, have intensified the conflict.

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