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Motor racing-British driver Millroy says rival saved his life after fiery Shanghai crash

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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Millroy Thanks Hartog for Heroic Rescue After Fiery Shanghai GT Crash

Details of the Shanghai GT Championship Incident

The Crash and Immediate Aftermath

Sept 7 (Reuters) - British driver Ollie Millroy thanked rival Loek Hartog for saving his life after the Dutch racer stopped and pulled him from a burning Ferrari during a China GT Championship race in Shanghai on Saturday.

Millroy was involved in a multi-car crash on the seventh lap of the race and suffered five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, broken hand and finger, and a bruised lung.

Millroy's Account of the Rescue

"I am still alive tonight, entirely thanks to one man," Millroy posted on Instagram, describing how Hartog abandoned his own car and rushed to help before emergency crews arrived.

"I don't remember anything between 30 seconds before the crash and one hour after it, but I will remember his incredible act of bravery for the rest of my life," Millroy said.

Hartog's Perspective

Hartog said he had acted instinctively.

"When I saw a car turning into a huge fireball far ahead, there wasn't really a decision to make," he said.

"From what I had seen, I genuinely believed the driver might not be able to get out by himself. I stopped, got out and went towards the car. There was never a moment of doubt. It was scary."

Response from Organisers and Teams

Investigation and Safety Concerns

Race organisers said they would investigate the incident and address shortcomings in competition management, emergency response, rescue operations and medical support.

AAI Motorsport's Reaction

Millroy's team, AAI Motorsport, criticised the handling of the accident and said it would no longer compete in China GT events.

(Reporting by Suramya Kaushik in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Key Takeaways

  • Loek Hartog stopped mid‑race and rescued Millroy from his burning Ferrari, sacrificing his own race—an act Millroy said he’ll never forget
  • Millroy sustained five broken ribs, a fractured collarbone, broken hand and finger, and a bruised lung in the crash
  • China GT organizers apologized and pledged a review of safety and emergency procedures, while Millroy’s team AAI Motorsport withdrew from future events citing serious safety concerns

Frequently Asked Questions

Who saved Ollie Millroy after the Shanghai GT Championship crash?
Dutch driver Loek Hartog saved Ollie Millroy by pulling him from a burning Ferrari after the accident.
What injuries did Ollie Millroy sustain in the crash?
Ollie Millroy suffered five broken ribs, a broken collarbone, a broken hand and finger, and a bruised lung.
How did Ollie Millroy describe the rescue?
Millroy said he owed his life to Hartog and praised his bravery for rushing to help before emergency crews arrived.
How did AAI Motorsport respond to the incident?
AAI Motorsport criticized the accident's handling and announced they would not compete in future China GT events.
What actions are race organizers taking after the crash?
Race organizers announced an investigation and plans to address shortcomings in competition management and emergency response.

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