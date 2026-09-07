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On a Kyiv maternity ward, babies are born during air raids - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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On a Kyiv maternity ward, babies are born during air raids

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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headlines Ukraine War Impact Family Demographics

Babies Born During Air Raids: Kyiv Families Face War's Impact in Maternity Wards

Experiences of Childbirth Amidst War in Kyiv

By Anna Voitenko

Deliveries During Air Raid Alerts

KYIV, Sept 7 (Reuters) - The air raid alert in Kyiv was live, warning of approaching Russian jet-propelled drones, but fortunately there were no explosions nearby during the final phase of Alyona Bohatyrenko's labour.

"I gave birth during an air alert!" beamed the 32-year-old, as she lay in her hospital bed cradling her baby daughter minutes after she was born. "None of this is normal, but ... you get used to it somehow."

Doctors at Kyiv City Maternity Hospital No. 2 took a calculated risk by delivering Bohatyrenko's baby on the ward while the skies over the city were under threat.

The same was true for Yuliia Ishchuk, 26, who also gave birth there last Wednesday.

Family Reactions and Immediate Challenges

Her husband, 30-year-old serviceman Vitalii Ishchuk, recalled the moment the couple knew the baby was close.

"At three in the morning, the waters broke, but we hadn't packed anything, and nothing was ready," he said. Kyiv was under attack, as it has been almost non-stop since August 27, when Russia significantly escalated its bombing campaign.

"We thought the house was going to be blown to pieces. We called an ambulance; they came, and everything turned out fine."

Big Life Choices Ahead

Escalating Air War and Its Effects

In an escalating air war between Ukraine and Russia, in which each side is pounding the other's energy and logistical assets to force an advantage, Moscow has fired swarms of high-speed jet drones that are more destructive than older models.

In the last fortnight, air attacks in Kyiv and the surrounding region have been around-the-clock rather than mainly at night, disrupting everyday life for millions of residents.

Officials say conditions are likely to worsen as winter sets in and Russia targets Ukraine's energy system that provides electricity, heating and running water.

Russia says its attacks have a military purpose; Ukraine says they are designed to break civilian morale and persuade the government to give up territory.

Decisions on Relocation and Safety

For both young families at the hospital, growing threats are forcing them to consider moving into safer accommodation in Kyiv or away from the city altogether.

"We'll have to move somewhere to find better shelter - not a basement in a school or a store - that's no shelter at all," said Vitalii Ishchuk.

Bohatyrenko ruled out moving overseas, but added: "We're thinking about going somewhere this winter after all. We'll have to see how things go, because based on the forecasts, it'll be very difficult to stay in Kyiv this winter with a small child."

'No One Wants to Give Birth'

Maternity Wards Under Threat

Beneath the hospital, several pregnant women walked into a shelter with their partners in response to a fresh air raid warning.

Yuliia Kukhar, 29, said that she had only noticed a handful of women with her on the maternity ward.

"No one wants to give birth," she told Reuters.

Demographic Crisis and Parental Concerns

Ukraine is facing a demographic crisis, with birth rates plunging because of economic factors before the full-scale invasion and, since February 2022, due to partners serving in the military and concerns over the country's security.

Kukhar was expecting her third child. After two daughters, she had thought it would be good to have a boy, but the war, and the risk men faced of being called up to serve, made her think twice.

"We wanted a boy. But there's a war going on, and I don't need a boy. Let's just have girls."

(Additional reporting by Alina Smutko; Writing by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • Mothers are delivering babies during active air‑raid alerts—highlighting the extraordinary normalisation of warfare in daily life.
  • Russia’s intensifying swarm drone and missile attacks on energy infrastructure are raising the stakes this winter, putting civilians and critical services at risk (lemonde.fr).
  • Ukraine’s demographic crisis—plummeting birth rates compounded by war—intensifies pressure on young families to reconsider living and child‑rearing plans (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are mothers giving birth in Kyiv during air raids?
Mothers are delivering babies in hospital wards during air raid alerts, with staff taking calculated risks when threats are nearby.
How has the war affected birth rates in Ukraine?
Ukraine faces a demographic crisis, with birth rates dropping due to economic issues and concerns over security since the full-scale invasion.
What challenges do families face with newborns in Kyiv amid air raids?
Families are considering safer accommodations and face uncertainty due to ongoing attacks and potential winter hardship.
Why are fewer women giving birth in Kyiv hospitals?
The ongoing war, security concerns, and military conscription have led to fewer women being present in maternity wards.

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