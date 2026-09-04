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Denmark expects to send first migrants to return hub outside EU in 2027 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark expects to send first migrants to return hub outside EU in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Banking Politics EU Policy Migration

Denmark Plans First Migrant Return Hub Outside EU, Targets 2027 Launch

Denmark's Initiative for Migrant Return Hubs

COPENHAGEN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Denmark said on Friday it expects to be ready by the end of 2027 to send migrants without legal residency to a return hub outside the European Union, as five EU countries prepare to finalise plans for such facilities.

Collaboration Among EU Nations

Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bodskov will meet counterparts from Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Greece, known as the "Group of Five", in Copenhagen on Friday to agree on concrete steps toward the bloc's first partnership deal with a non-EU country on a return-centre arrangement.

Progress and Timeline

"We have come a long way in the work of establishing a return hub outside the EU, and we are now closer than ever before," Bodskov said in a statement.

"That means that from the Danish side, we expect to be ready to send the first foreigners to a partner country by the end of next year," he added.

Unspecified Partner Countries

The minister did not say which country or countries the five nations could partner with.

EU Migration Policy Overhaul

The European Parliament in June approved an overhaul of migration policy aimed at speeding up deportations and allowing member states to set up detention centres abroad, in what critics say could weaken safeguards for asylum seekers.

Concerns from Human Rights Organizations

The Council of Europe, a non-EU body that promotes human rights, democracy and the rule of law across the continent, in July said return hubs and other arrangements to transfer foreign nationals to third countries posed "considerable human rights risks", including ill-treatment and arbitrary detention.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Soren Jeppesen, Louise Rasmussen; editing by Terje Solsvik)

Key Takeaways

  • Denmark, along with Germany, Austria, the Netherlands and Greece, plans to establish return hubs abroad under the new EU returns regulation enabling such facilities (home-affairs.ec.europa.eu).
  • EU’s new Common European System for Returns allows return hubs in third countries only under agreements respecting human rights, including non‑refoulement (home-affairs.ec.europa.eu).
  • Human rights bodies—including the Council of Europe Commissioner and EU Agency for Fundamental Rights—warn of serious risks and demand strong safeguards such as risk assessments, independent monitoring, legal remedies and transparency (coe.int).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When does Denmark expect to send migrants to the return hub outside the EU?
Denmark expects to be ready by the end of 2027 to send migrants without legal residency to the return hub.
Which countries are involved in the Group of Five discussing the return hub?
Denmark, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, and Greece are the countries involved in the Group of Five.
What is the purpose of the planned return hub outside the EU?
The return hub is meant to host migrants without legal residency and facilitate their return from the EU.
Has the partner country for the return hub been announced?
No, officials have not announced which non-EU country will partner for the return hub.
What concerns have been raised about return hubs outside the EU?
The Council of Europe warned of considerable human rights risks, including possible ill-treatment and arbitrary detention.

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