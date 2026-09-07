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Wildfires, heat waves threaten to undermine air quality, UN weather agency says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Wildfires, heat waves threaten to undermine air quality, UN weather agency says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 7, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 7, 2026

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UN Warns Wildfires and Heat Waves Are Undermining Global Air Quality

By Olivia Le Poidevin

UN Report Links Climate Change, Wildfires, and Air Quality

GENEVA, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Pollution from increasingly intense wildfires and heat waves could undermine global efforts to improve air quality and protect human health, the United Nations' weather agency said on Monday, warning that climate change is making it harder to meet international air quality goals.

Annual Air Quality and Climate Report Findings

In its annual report on air quality and the climate, the World Meteorological Organization said air pollution and climate change are closely linked and should be tackled through coordinated policies rather than in isolation. It warned that meeting the World Health Organization's air quality guidelines will become more difficult because extreme wildfires are more likely to occur in the future. 

Wildfires as a Growing Source of Pollution

Wildfires are becoming a growing source of harmful air pollution even as regulations have reduced emissions from industry and transport in many developed countries, the WMO said in its report.

Expert Commentary

"No matter how clean your city or your region is ... if you have a lot of pollution brought about by wildfires, that has the potential to negatively impact air quality in those regions as well," Lorenzo Labrador, scientific officer at the WMO, told Reuters.

Health Impacts of Air Pollution

The report highlights the growing impact of fine particulate matter, known as PM2.5, and ground-level ozone, pollutants linked to respiratory and cardiovascular disease. It also calls for improved monitoring of pollutants and aerosols including black carbon and microplastics, which it said remain poorly tracked despite their widespread presence in the atmosphere.

Recent Extreme Weather Events

This year has been marked by extreme heat and destructive wildfires across parts of Europe, including Spain, France and Greece. The WMO has said extreme heat is becoming more frequent, intense and longer-lasting as the planet warms.

Regional and Global Effects

The new report said PM2.5 concentrations in 2025 were above long-term averages in northern Canada, parts of Russia and western-central Africa due to heightened fire activity, while northwestern Spain was a hot spot following exceptional late-summer fires.

Study on Fire-Smoke Events and Mortality

A study cited in the report found extreme fire-smoke events have tripled globally since the 1990s and may have contributed to nearly 100,000 additional deaths annually between 2010 and 2018.

Toxicity of Wildfire Particulate Matter

Particulate matter from wildfires is particularly harmful because it comes with a host of toxic chemicals, Labrador said, adding that inhalation causes body-wide inflammation that can lead to pulmonary disease.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin; Editing by Paul Simao)

Key Takeaways

  • WMO warns that climate‐driven wildfires and heat waves are increasingly degrading air quality even in regions with low industrial pollution.
  • Wildfire smoke, rich in PM2.5, ozone precursors, black carbon and microplastics, is now a major air pollution source exceeding long‐term averages in regions like northern Canada, Russia, western‐central Africa, and Spain.
  • Recent studies show wildfire smoke causes over 100,000 premature deaths annually, fire‑PM2.5 exposure deaths rose from ~69,000 in 1990s to ~99,000 in 2010–18, and extreme fire events have increased several‑fold since the 1990s.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are wildfires and heat waves affecting air quality?
Wildfires and heat waves increase harmful air pollutants like PM2.5, making it harder to improve or maintain healthy air quality levels.
What does the UN weather agency say about climate change and air pollution?
The UN weather agency says climate change and air pollution are closely linked and should be addressed with coordinated policies.
Why is meeting air quality guidelines becoming more difficult?
Meeting air quality guidelines is harder due to more frequent and intense wildfires, despite reductions in industrial and transportation emissions.
What health risks are linked to wildfire air pollution?
Pollutants from wildfires, especially PM2.5, are linked to respiratory and cardiovascular disease and can cause widespread body inflammation.
Which regions have faced heightened fire activity and air quality issues?
Northern Canada, parts of Russia, western-central Africa, and northwestern Spain have seen higher air pollution from increased wildfire activity.

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