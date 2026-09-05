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Brokered ceasefire takes effect for repairs at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Brokered ceasefire takes effect for repairs at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Ceasefire Enables Power Line Repairs at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant in Ukraine

Ceasefire and Power Restoration Efforts at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

Background of the Ceasefire Agreement

Sept 5 (Reuters) - A local ceasefire brokered by the International Atomic Energy Agency took effect on Saturday to allow repairs to restore external power to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine, the IAEA said.

Current Power Situation at the Plant

The plant has been without external power since August 20 and has relied on emergency diesel generators to cool its vital safety systems.

Risks of Power Loss

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has said the facility is running low on diesel fuel and could face a station blackout within days unless power is restored or additional fuel is delivered.

Repair Operations and Technical Challenges

Repair of the Ferosplavna Power Line

Ukrainian technicians were due to begin work on the damaged Ferosplavna power line after demining the area, the IAEA said.

Russian Control and Security Concerns

Russian forces seized ⁠the plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, in the first weeks of the ​war in Ukraine in ​2022.

Duration and Scope of the Ceasefire

Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev said a temporary ceasefire had come into force on Saturday morning around the plant to create conditions for the repair work, and that it was expected to last about a week.

Challenges in Restoring Power Supply

He said restoring the Ferosplavna line would not necessarily guarantee the resumption of external power supplies to the plant. He said another power line had been repaired on July 23 but had not been reconnected because of what he described as inaction by the Ukrainian authorities.

Reactions and Ongoing Tensions

Ukraine has not publicly commented on the reported ceasefire or Likhachev's remarks. Both Moscow and Kyiv have regularly accused the other during the war ⁠of ​military action that ​compromises nuclear safety.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru, Anastasia Lyrchikova in Moscow; Writing by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • The plant lost its only remaining external power line (330 kV Ferosplavna‑1) on August 20 and could face a station blackout within about 10 days without power or diesel fuel deliveries (ebs.publicnow.com).
  • IAEA mediated the ceasefire to allow Ukrainian technicians to begin demining and repairing the Ferosplavna‑1 line, following past efforts to restore the 750 kV Dniprovska line under similar arrangements (ebs.publicnow.com).
  • Before the 2022 invasion, the plant had ten off‑site power lines; since then, only one remains, making its safety heavily dependent on repeated ceasefires and fragile external infrastructure (armscontrol.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was a ceasefire brokered at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant?
The ceasefire was brokered to allow repairs to restore external power to the plant, which has been operating on emergency diesel generators.
Who facilitated the ceasefire at the Zaporizhzhia plant?
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) facilitated the local ceasefire.
What repairs are being conducted at the nuclear plant?
Repairs are focused on restoring the damaged Ferosplavna power line to provide external electricity to the plant.
How long is the ceasefire expected to last?
The ceasefire around the Zaporizhzhia plant is expected to last about a week.
What risks does the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant face without repairs?
Without repairs, the plant faces a potential station blackout due to low diesel fuel, threatening vital safety systems.

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