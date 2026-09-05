Putin: US-Russia Contacts 'Beneficial' as Kushner, Witkoff Visit Moscow for Talks
US Delegation Meets Putin in Moscow
Putin's Statement on US-Russia Relations
MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday that contacts between Moscow and Washington were always beneficial, and that Russia found it convenient to work with them.
Messages Exchanged Between Leaders
Witkoff said U.S. President Donald Trump had sent his best wishes to Putin and thanked him for a ceasefire during the U.S. delegation's visit. Putin said Russia would do its utmost to ensure the safety of the mediators.
Purpose of the Visit
The two U.S. special representatives arrived in Moscow for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Editing by Timothy Heritage)