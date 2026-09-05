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Putin says US-Russia contacts beneficial as talks begin with Witkoff and Kushner - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Putin says US-Russia contacts beneficial as talks begin with Witkoff and Kushner

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 5, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 5, 2026

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Finance Banking International Relations Geopolitics

Putin: US-Russia Contacts 'Beneficial' as Kushner, Witkoff Visit Moscow for Talks

US Delegation Meets Putin in Moscow

Putin's Statement on US-Russia Relations

MOSCOW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin told U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on Saturday that contacts between Moscow and Washington were always beneficial, and that Russia found it convenient to work with them.

Messages Exchanged Between Leaders

Witkoff said U.S. President Donald Trump had sent his best wishes to Putin and thanked him for a ceasefire during the U.S. delegation's visit. Putin said Russia would do its utmost to ensure the safety of the mediators.

Purpose of the Visit

The two U.S. special representatives arrived in Moscow for talks on ending the war in Ukraine.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Putin emphasized that dialogue between Moscow and Washington is constructive and welcomed Witkoff and Kushner to further discussions on ending the Ukraine war. (themoscowtimes.com)
  • U.S. envoys conveyed President Trump’s greetings and expressed gratitude for a temporary ceasefire during their visit, while Putin assured the safety of the U.S. mediators. (cadenaser.com)
  • This visit, the first since February when negotiations had stalled, marks a renewed U.S. push to mediate peace, with envoys scheduled to meet both Putin in Moscow and Zelensky in Kyiv. (axios.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner meeting with Putin in Moscow?
They are meeting to hold talks on ending the war in Ukraine and to strengthen US-Russia diplomatic contacts.
What message did President Trump send to Putin during the talks?
U.S. President Trump sent his best wishes and thanked Putin for supporting a ceasefire during the delegation's visit.
How did Putin describe US-Russia diplomatic contacts?
Putin said contacts between Moscow and Washington are always beneficial and convenient for Russia.
What security assurances did Putin make for the US delegation?
Putin promised that Russia would do its utmost to ensure the safety of the US mediators.
What is the main goal of the US delegation's visit to Moscow?
The main goal is to conduct talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

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