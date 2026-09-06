Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Kills Man, Daughter; Ceasefire Tensions Rise

Details and Impact of the Recent Airstrike

Incident Overview

CAIRO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - An Israeli strike killed a man and his teenage daughter in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, health officials said.

Victims and Location

Mohamed Abu Selmia, head of Al Shifa Hospital, the enclave's largest medical facility, said the airstrike hit a vehicle in western Gaza City, killing Youssef Akila and his daughter, Wafaa, and wounding six others.

Israeli Military Response

The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

Ceasefire and Ongoing Tensions

Background of the Ceasefire

An October 2025 U.S.-backed ceasefire halted major fighting in the territory, but it failed to end strikes by the Israeli military, which it said aimed to thwart attacks by Hamas and other Gaza militants.

Hamas Accusations and Political Implications

Hamas accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire and undermining efforts to implement U.S. President Donald Trump's broader plan to end the Gaza conflict, which also includes Israeli withdrawals and Hamas disarmament.

Casualties Since Ceasefire

More than 1,300 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed ‌in Gaza ⁠since the ceasefire took effect last October, according to the territory's health officials, while the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Hamas Fatality Disclosures

Hamas does not usually disclose information about fatalities among its fighters.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Toby Chopra)