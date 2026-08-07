Munich Re Surpasses Q2 Profit Expectations on Lower Loss Claims

Munich Re Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Quarterly Profit Results

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re on Friday posted a 6% rise in net profit in the second quarter, defying expectations for a drop and lifted by low major loss claims.

Net Profit Comparison

• Net profit in the quarter of €2.211 billion ($2.55 billion) compares with €2.085 billion a year ago.

Analyst Expectations

• Analysts had expected net profit of €1.786 billion.

Major Loss Claims and Revenue Forecast

Major Loss Costs

• Major loss costs were "very low" at 4.9% of insurance revenue, compared with an expected 18%, Munich Re said.

Full-Year Targets

• It said that it was sticking to its full-year profit target of €6.3 billion.

Insurance Revenue Forecast Adjustment

• It trimmed its insurance revenue forecast to €38 billion from €40 billion.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8679 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander HuebnerEditing by Ludwig Burger)