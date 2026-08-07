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Munich Re posts better-than-expected profit amid low loss claims - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Munich Re posts better-than-expected profit amid low loss claims

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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Munich Re Surpasses Q2 Profit Expectations on Lower Loss Claims

Munich Re Q2 2024 Financial Performance Overview

Quarterly Profit Results

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re on Friday posted a 6% rise in net profit in the second quarter, defying expectations for a drop and lifted by low major loss claims. 

Net Profit Comparison

• Net profit in the quarter of €2.211 billion ($2.55 billion) compares with €2.085 billion a year ago.

Analyst Expectations

• Analysts had expected net profit of €1.786 billion.

Major Loss Claims and Revenue Forecast

Major Loss Costs

• Major loss costs were "very low" at 4.9% of insurance revenue, compared with an expected 18%, Munich Re said.

Full-Year Targets

• It said that it was sticking to its full-year profit target of €6.3 billion.

Insurance Revenue Forecast Adjustment

• It trimmed its insurance revenue forecast to €38 billion from €40 billion.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8679 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Alexander HuebnerEditing by Ludwig Burger)

Key Takeaways

  • Q2 net profit of €2.211 billion beat expectations (~€1.786 billion) and rose 6 % year‑on‑year from €2.085 billion. (reddit.com)
  • Major‑loss costs were exceptionally low at 4.9 % of insurance revenue versus the 18 % analysts had projected, bolstering profitability. (reddit.com)
  • Munich Re reaffirmed its full‑year profit goal of €6.3 billion but trimmed its insurance revenue forecast to €38 billion from €40 billion. (reddit.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Munich Re's net profit in the second quarter?
Munich Re reported a net profit of €2.211 billion in the second quarter.
How did Munich Re's Q2 profit compare to analyst expectations?
Munich Re's Q2 profit exceeded analyst expectations, with analysts expecting €1.786 billion.
What contributed to Munich Re's higher profit in Q2?
Lower major loss claims, at only 4.9% of insurance revenue, contributed to the higher profit.
Did Munich Re change its full-year profit target?
Munich Re maintained its full-year profit target of €6.3 billion.

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