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German inflation to stay high, growth has slowed, Bundesbank says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German inflation to stay high, growth has slowed, Bundesbank says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Bundesbank Expects German Inflation to Remain High, Growth Slowdown Persists

Bundesbank’s Outlook on Inflation and Economic Growth

Persistent Inflation Driven by Energy and Policy Changes

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Inflation in Germany is set to remain elevated for some time due to higher energy costs linked to the Iran conflict and healthcare reforms due next year, the Bundesbank said on Monday.

In its monthly report, the German central bank also said Europe's largest economy had lost momentum over the summer, weighed down by weaker exports, consumption and droughts, but should recover in the remainder of the year.

Political and Social Implications

High living costs and a weak economy have become increasingly important political issues, fuelling voter dissatisfaction with mainstream parties.

Factors Contributing to Elevated Inflation

The Bundesbank said inflation, which stood at 2.9% in August, would "remain elevated for the time being", citing high prices for fuel and other refined oil products, low gas inventories and the risk that higher energy costs spread to other parts of the economy.

Healthcare Reforms and Temporary Inflation Rise

In addition, healthcare reforms due to take effect at the start of 2027, together with changes to pharmacy supply rules introduced this year, are expected to lift inflation by nearly half a percentage point temporarily in the first half of next year.

Economic Activity and Recovery Prospects

On the activity front, the German central bank said the economy would have only grown slightly in the current quarter.

Outlook for the Remainder of the Year

But it continued to expect a recovery in the last three months of the year as business surveys pointed to a brighter outlook for manufacturing, fiscal support helped activity and infrastructure spending continued to underpin construction.

Risks and Uncertainties

"However, this will also depend on how the conflict in the Middle East develops and how quickly water levels in important waterways normalise," the Bundesbank said.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany’s inflation rate was 2.9 % in August 2026, with energy costs—especially motor fuels—being key drivers amid the Iran conflict (bundesbank.de).
  • The Bundesbank expects inflation to stay elevated, further boosted temporarily by healthcare reforms at the start of 2027 (publikationen.bundesbank.de).
  • Economic momentum weakened over summer due to weak exports, consumption headwinds, and droughts, but the economy should rebound in late 2026 supported by business sentiment, fiscal stimulus and infrastructure spending (publikationen.bundesbank.de).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is German inflation expected to remain high?
German inflation is expected to stay high due to increased energy costs linked to the Iran conflict and upcoming healthcare reforms.
What is the current state of Germany's economic growth?
Germany's growth slowed over the summer, impacted by weaker exports, lower consumption, and droughts, but is expected to recover later in the year.
How will healthcare reforms affect inflation in Germany?
Healthcare reforms starting in 2027 and pharmacy supply rule changes will temporarily raise inflation by nearly half a percentage point in early 2025.
What factors are influencing voter dissatisfaction in Germany?
High living costs and a weak economy have become key political issues, fueling dissatisfaction with mainstream parties.
What risks could impact Germany’s economic recovery?
The recovery depends on the Middle East conflict developments and normalization of water levels in key waterways.

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