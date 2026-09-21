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US Fed, BoE step up scrutiny of bank exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US Fed, BoE step up scrutiny of bank exposure to trading firms after Jane Street loss, FT reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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US Fed, Bank of England Intensify Oversight of Bank Exposure to Trading Firms

Central Banks Scrutinize Bank Relationships with Trading Firms

Background: Turmoil at Hedge Fund Situational Awareness

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of England and the US Federal Reserve are asking global banks about their exposures to large trading firms after turmoil at hedge fund Situational Awareness caused large losses at Jane Street, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

AI-Focused Fund's Impact on Market

The AI-focused fund, run by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner, was forced to sell most of its public equities portfolio to Citadel Securities after a sharp sell-off in AI and chip stocks. This contributed to Jane Street taking a $15 billion hit that month.

Regulatory Inquiry and Risk Assessment

Central Banks' Information Requests

The central banks are now seeking information on the trading firms' risk appetite, how banks' exposure to them evolved throughout the trading day, and how risk controls operated, the FT report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Official Responses

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. The US Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and Jane Street did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of business hours.

SEC Investigation into Wall Street Banks

Subpoenas and Focus Areas

Last month, the US Securities and Exchange Commission subpoenaed Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America. It was examining Situational Awareness' trading activity and use of leverage following its near-collapse, including the trades that triggered margin calls and the fund's communications with lenders.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Abu Sultan in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

Key Takeaways

  • Central banks are querying banks on exposure to large trading firms, risk appetite, intraday dynamics and controls.
  • Jane Street incurred a rare $15 billion loss in July due to forced liquidation of AI‑focused hedge fund Situational Awareness.
  • Regulators have intensified oversight amid rising systemic risks from leveraged trading and non‑bank trading counterparties.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are the US Fed and Bank of England scrutinizing banks' exposure to trading firms?
They are increasing scrutiny following losses at Jane Street caused by hedge fund turmoil at Situational Awareness.
What triggered Jane Street's $15 billion loss?
Jane Street's loss was triggered by forced asset sales linked to the collapse of hedge fund Situational Awareness after a sharp sell-off in AI and chip stocks.
Who runs the hedge fund Situational Awareness?
Situational Awareness is run by former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner.
Which banks did the SEC subpoena during this investigation?
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Bank of America were subpoenaed regarding Situational Awareness' trading activity.
What information are central banks seeking from global banks?
They are asking about banks' risk appetite, daily exposure changes, and how risk controls operated regarding trading firms.

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