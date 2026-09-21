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ECB opens blockchain link to financial markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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ECB opens blockchain link to financial markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Banking digital assets blockchain European Central Bank

ECB Launches Pontes Blockchain Link to Modernize Financial Market Connectivity

ECB's Strategic Move Towards Blockchain Integration

Introduction to Pontes and Its Purpose

FRANKFURT, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank launched a new service on Monday linking its payment system to blockchain-based financial markets and said it would invest some of its own money in digital securities.

The moves reflect a broader effort by central banks to adapt to the growing use of blockchain in finance, whereby assets are issued and traded using shared digital ledgers instead of traditional infrastructure.

Pontes: A New Settlement Service

The new service, known as Pontes, allows banks and investors to settle blockchain-based transactions using euros backed by the ECB, rather than stablecoins or other forms of private money.

The ECB said a first group of users, including Deutsche Bank, Santander and clearing giant Clearstream, had completed onboarding and would be able to use Pontes from the start.

The platform would initially operate between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CET (0600-1400 GMT) on business days and expand its services over time.

Potential Benefits of Blockchain Adoption

"This technology has the potential to make transactions faster and more efficient by bundling multiple steps of an asset's lifecycle... and enabling automation," the ECB said.

ECB's Investment in Blockchain-Based Securities

ECB to Invest in Bonds on Blockchain

The central bank said it would also begin investing a tiny part of its €23 billion own funds in blockchain-based securities, focusing on highly rated, euro-denominated debt issued by public institutions.

Last month, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said central banks should "go on-chain", arguing this would reduce reliance on private alternatives.

Global Central Bank Blockchain Initiatives

Other Central Banks' Blockchain Projects

Other central banks are pursuing similar initiatives.

The Swiss National Bank is running Project Helvetia, which uses a wholesale digital currency to settle transactions in securities.

The Bank of England is testing blockchain use through its Digital Securities Sandbox.

The Digital Euro: Future Prospects

The ECB is also working on a digital euro for consumers, partly to wean the bloc off US credit cards, and aims to launch it in 2029.

Conclusion

(Reporting by Francesco CanepaEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Key Takeaways

  • Pontes enables settlement of DLT-based transactions using euro central bank money—either via cash tokens on the ECB’s permissioned blockchain or via triggering payments in the TARGET2 system (ledgerinsights.com).
  • Operated initially during business hours (e.g. 8 a.m.–4 p.m. CET), Pontes will progressively extend to 22.5 hours per business day and reach 24/7 operation by mid‑2028, with added programmability and multi‑currency support (econostream-media.com).
  • Pontes marks the short‑term leg of a two‑track strategy, alongside the longer‑term Appia project aiming to create a comprehensive blueprint for a European tokenized asset ecosystem by 2028 (ecb.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the ECB's new blockchain service Pontes?
Pontes is a platform that links the ECB's payment system to blockchain-based financial markets, enabling settlement in euros.
Which institutions are the first users of the Pontes platform?
Deutsche Bank, Santander, and Clearstream are among the first users onboarded to the Pontes platform.
How will the ECB invest in blockchain-based securities?
The ECB will invest a portion of its €23 billion own funds in highly rated, euro-denominated digital securities issued by public institutions.
What are other central banks doing with blockchain technology?
The Swiss National Bank is running Project Helvetia and the Bank of England is testing blockchain in its Digital Securities Sandbox.
When does the ECB plan to launch the digital euro for consumers?
The ECB aims to launch its digital euro for consumers in 2029.

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