Prices in UK housing market flat in July as Iran war weighs

UK House Prices Flat in July 2024 Amid Iran Conflict & Rising Mortgage Costs

Overview of UK Housing Market Trends in July 2024

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's housing market slowed in July in both monthly and annual price rise terms as higher borrowing costs and uncertainty caused by the Iran war overshadowed the market, mortgage lender Lloyds said on Friday.

Impact of Global Events on Mortgage Rates

"Affordability remains a challenge for many would-be buyers and, following recent events in the Middle East, mortgage rates have edged higher again after easing earlier in the summer," said Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Lloyds.

Monthly and Annual House Price Changes

• House prices were flat in July, below the 0.2% rise in June, and lower than the 0.1% rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

• Compared to a year ago, prices were just 0.1% higher, the slowest rate of annual increase since November 2023, and well below the 0.7% rise in June and the 0.4% rise forecast in the poll.

Affordability and Mortgage Cost Challenges

• Lloyds said affordability remained a challenge.

• Mortgage costs have jumped since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, tempering demand and denting a strong start in 2026 for the housing market.

Bank of England Data and Market Expectations

• Previously released data from the Bank of England showed mortgage lenders approved more mortgages than expected in June despite the higher borrowing costs.

• Investors on Thursday were fully pricing in a quarter-point increase in the main Bank Rate in December.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Kate Holton)