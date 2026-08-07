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Prices in UK housing market flat in July as Iran war weighs - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Prices in UK housing market flat in July as Iran war weighs

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 7, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 7, 2026

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UK House Prices Flat in July 2024 Amid Iran Conflict & Rising Mortgage Costs

Overview of UK Housing Market Trends in July 2024

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Britain's housing market slowed in July in both monthly and annual price rise terms as higher borrowing costs and uncertainty caused by the Iran war overshadowed the market, mortgage lender Lloyds said on Friday.

Impact of Global Events on Mortgage Rates

"Affordability remains a challenge for many would-be buyers and, following recent events in the Middle East, mortgage rates have edged higher again after easing earlier in the summer," said Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Lloyds.

Monthly and Annual House Price Changes

• House prices were flat in July, below the 0.2% rise in June, and lower than the 0.1% rise forecast in a Reuters poll.

• Compared to a year ago, prices were just 0.1% higher, the slowest rate of annual increase since November 2023, and well below the 0.7% rise in June and the 0.4% rise forecast in the poll.

Affordability and Mortgage Cost Challenges

• Lloyds said affordability remained a challenge.

• Mortgage costs have jumped since the start of the conflict in the Middle East, tempering demand and denting a strong start in 2026 for the housing market.

Bank of England Data and Market Expectations

• Previously released data from the Bank of England showed mortgage lenders approved more mortgages than expected in June despite the higher borrowing costs.

• Investors on Thursday were fully pricing in a quarter-point increase in the main Bank Rate in December.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • Lloyds reports zero growth in UK house prices in July, down from 0.2% in June and underperforming Reuters poll forecasts of 0.1% (marketscreener.com).
  • Annual price growth slowed to just 0.1%, the weakest since November 2023, versus 0.7% in June and below the 0.4% expected (marketscreener.com).
  • Mortgage rates have climbed due to renewed tensions from the Iran conflict; two‑year fixed‑rate mortgages now average around 5.6%, up from about 4.65% in early March (moneyweek.com).
  • Bank of England’s Agents’ Summary notes house prices flat or falling in most areas with top-end market particularly weak; developers offering incentives amid fragile buyer confidence (bankofengland.co.uk).
  • ONS data shows UK house price annual inflation was decelerating before July—2.7% in May, down from 3.9% in April—with regional disparities: London seeing sharp falls while the North East led gains (ons.gov.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did UK house prices perform in July 2024?
UK house prices were flat in July 2024, showing no monthly growth and marking the slowest annual rise since November 2023.
What factors affected the UK housing market in July?
Higher borrowing costs and uncertainty from the Iran war led to slower price growth and reduced demand in the UK housing market.
How has the Iran conflict impacted UK mortgage rates?
The Iran conflict caused mortgage rates to rise further in July 2024, after a brief period of easing earlier in the summer.
What did Lloyds say about affordability for homebuyers?
Lloyds highlighted that affordability remains a challenge for many buyers due to increased mortgage rates and high prices.
Are there expectations for a change in the Bank of England's rate?
Investors are fully pricing in a quarter-point increase in the Bank of England's main Bank Rate in December.

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