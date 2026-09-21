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Glencore can bring $236 million UK lawsuit against refinery, court rules - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Glencore can bring $236 million UK lawsuit against refinery, court rules

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Court Allows Glencore $236 Million Lawsuit Against Prax’s Lindsey Refinery

High Court Ruling and Background of the Case

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Commodities trader Glencore can bring a lawsuit against the now-insolvent Prax's Lindsey refinery over around $236 million worth of crude oil it supplied before the firm's collapse, London's High Court ruled on Monday.

Background: Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Collapse

The London-listed firm is seeking to recoup losses after last year's demise of Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited, which operated the 113,000-barrel-per-day site in northern England that provided around 10% of the UK's petrochemical supply.

Glencore’s Claims and Legal Actions

Glencore wants to recover any crude oil it provided which Prax still holds or the "traceable proceeds" of any refined crude. But, as the Prax company is in liquidation, Glencore needed permission to bring such a case from the High Court.

Official Receiver’s Opposition

The Official Receiver, which is liquidating Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Ltd, opposed the application but Judge William Trower gave Glencore permission to bring its case on Monday.

Glencore declined to comment. The Official Receiver did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Focus of the Lawsuit and Allegations of Fraud

The lawsuit focuses on the Lindsey refinery, the assets of which US refiner Phillips 66 bought earlier this year after a prolonged sale process, and the conduct of Prax's former chief executive Winston Soosaipillai, who Glencore alleges fraudulently misrepresented Prax's financial position.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

Soosaipillai is alleged to have engaged in an extensive fraud linked to a £738 million ($987.59 million) securitisation facility, which is said to have involved Prax companies selling at least £334 million of fictitious invoices.

Soosaipillai’s Response

Lawyers representing Soosaipillai, who is separately facing a lawsuit from the administrators of the Prax group which he is defending, said they had no comment. Soosaipillai said in a statement to the Financial Times newspaper in June that he has "always acted in good faith" to protect the refinery and that any allegations of dishonesty were "untrue and offensive". 

Glencore’s Role and the Court’s Assessment

Glencore, which was the exclusive supplier of crude oil to the Lindsey refinery until Prax's collapse, argues it provided crude oil based on Soosaipillai's misrepresentations about the refinery's finances.

Judge Trower’s Ruling

Judge Trower said in his ruling that Glencore would have some difficulty in tracing any crude oil which had been refined, but added that it had "a seriously arguable case" that it will be able to trace at least some of the assets.

($1 =  £0.7473)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin and Robert Harvey; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Key Takeaways

  • Glencore wins court permission to sue the insolvent Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery in the High Court.
  • The lawsuit—and roughly $236 million at stake—concerns crude oil supplied before the refinery collapsed into administration in June 2025.
  • Prax’s collapse followed discovery of “material irregularities” in a £783 million securitisation facility, and its assets, including Lindsey, were ultimately acquired by Phillips 66 in early 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Glencore suing the Prax Lindsey refinery?
Glencore is suing to recoup $236 million over crude oil supplied before Prax Lindsey Oil Refinery Limited collapsed.
What is the basis of Glencore's claims against Prax?
Glencore alleges Prax's former CEO fraudulently misrepresented the refinery's finances, leading to losses for Glencore.
What role did the High Court play in the lawsuit?
The High Court granted Glencore permission to proceed with its lawsuit despite Prax's liquidation.
What assets is Glencore seeking to recover?
Glencore aims to recover crude oil it supplied, any crude Prax still holds, or the proceeds from refined crude.
Who is Winston Soosaipillai in this case?
Winston Soosaipillai is the ex-CEO of Prax, accused by Glencore of financial misrepresentation and alleged fraud.

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