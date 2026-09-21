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Pound dips as focus stays on interest rates - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Pound dips as focus stays on interest rates

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Currency Economic Data

Pound Dips on Rate Outlook as Traders Focus on Energy Prices, Markets React

Market Movements and Economic Influences

Sterling Performance Against Major Currencies

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The pound fell slightly on Monday and remained around seven-week lows as traders focused on energy prices and the outlook for central bank interest rates.

Sterling fell 0.1% to $1.338. It was also down slightly against the euro, with the single currency up 0.1% at 85.78 pence.

Central Bank Decisions and Their Impact

Federal Reserve Rate Hike

The pound fell sharply last Wednesday as the dollar rallied after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates and signalled it could raise them again.

Bank of England's Stance

The Bank of England, by contrast, held rates steady on Thursday, although it also said it may need to hike if the months-long Iran war continues to drag on and choke global energy supplies.

Interest Rates and Currency Strength

Higher interest rates tend to make investments such as bonds more attractive, boosting the currency.

Upcoming Economic Data and Market Expectations

Purchasing Managers' Index and Retail Sales

The latest purchasing managers' index readings for September - a measure of the health of the private sector - should give currency traders more information on the UK economy this week.

Figures last week showed retail sales came in stronger than expected in August, after data the previous week showed British growth far outstripped expectations in July.

Energy Prices and Geopolitical Factors

Markets will also keep closely watching oil prices, which slid to their lowest in 11 days on Monday as investors hoped for diplomatic progress on Iran at this week's UN meeting, and a partial recovery in shipments from Saudi Arabia.

Rate Hike Expectations

Traders in money markets were last pricing in a 65% chance of a Bank of England rate hike in November, little changed from late last week. Markets expect four 25-basis-point increases by the end of next year.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Key Takeaways

  • Sterling slid 0.1% to $1.338 and dipped modestly versus the euro following the Fed’s hawkish tilt while the BoE held rates steady but flagged potential hikes amid ongoing Iran‑driven energy risks.
  • Retail sales in the UK unexpectedly rose 0.5% in August—contrary to forecasts—offering signs of consumer resilience ahead of PMI data this week.
  • Oil prices fell to an 11‑day low on Sept 21 amid optimism about U.S‑Iran diplomacy and a partial rebound in Saudi shipments, easing inflation pressure and influencing currency sentiment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the pound fall recently?
The pound dropped due to concerns over energy prices and the outlook for central bank interest rates, especially following a U.S. Fed rate hike.
How did the pound perform against the dollar and euro?
Sterling fell 0.1% to $1.338 and was slightly down against the euro, with the euro up 0.1% at 85.78 pence.
What is the Bank of England's position on interest rates?
The Bank of England held rates steady but indicated it may raise them if global energy supply concerns persist.
What economic data are traders watching this week?
Traders are monitoring the latest purchasing managers' index readings and retail sales figures for insights on the UK economy.
What are markets expecting from the Bank of England?
Markets are pricing in a 65% chance of a Bank of England rate hike in November, with four increases expected by end of next year.

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