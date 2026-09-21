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UK indexes climb as banks lead gains, oil prices retreat - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK indexes climb as banks lead gains, oil prices retreat

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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UK Stock Markets Climb as Banks Shine and Oil Prices Retreat on Diplomatic Hopes

London Shares Rally Amid Global Market Optimism

Sept 21 (Reuters) - London shares climbed on Monday, with bank stocks leading gains, as risk appetite worldwide got a lift after oil prices retreated on hopes of diplomatic progress in the Middle East.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.73% to 10,737.66 points by 0932 GMT after declining almost 1.5% in the last session. The midcap FTSE 250 climbed 0.69%.

Sector Performance Highlights

Banks and Financials Lead Gains

• Heavyweight banks were among the top gainers, with HSBC climbing 1.6%, Barclays rising 2.3% and Standard Chartered gaining 2.1%.

Industrial Miners and Commodities

• Industrial miners rose 1.8% as copper prices edged up over optimism regarding resilient Chinese demand. Antofagasta and Anglo American jumped about 3.4%. [MET/L]

Oil Prices and Energy Sector

• Oil prices slid to their lowest in more than a week over hopes for diplomatic progress on the US-Iran war due to this week's UN meeting. Oil majors BP and Shell dipped near 1% each. [O/R]

Impact on Travel and Related Industries

• Falling crude prices also boosted travel-related companies, with airline operator IAG rising more than 1%.

Other Notable Movers

Homebuilders

• Homebuilder Barratt Redrow slipped 2.1% after brokerage Peel Hunt downgraded the stock to "hold" from "add".

Healthcare and Technology

• Healthcare investment firm Syncona leaped 5.7% after its portfolio company Beacon Therapeutics' Phase II/III VISTA trial met US FDA-endorsed primary endpoint for gene therapy laru-zova.

• Craneware plummeted 23% after the healthcare financial software firm cut its full-year revenue outlook.

Market Sentiment and Economic Outlook

Focus on US-China Relations

• Investor focus would be on this week's meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President XI Jinping, seeking clues on trade relations and economic outlook.

• "Hopes of improved relations between the world's two largest economies were boosted by U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent describing weekend discussions with Chinese officials as successful," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said.

Currency and Bond Market Movements

• British government bond yields eased after jumping last week, while the pound dipped 0.1% a week after the Bank of England last week kept interest rates unchanged.

(Reporting by Anand Gopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • FTSE 100 jumped 0.73% to 10,737.66 by 09:32 GMT, while FTSE 250 rose 0.69% on renewed risk appetite after oil prices eased amid diplomatic optimism in the Middle East. (cincodias.elpais.com)
  • Banks were among the biggest gainers, with HSBC up ~1.6%, Barclays +2.3%, and Standard Chartered +2.1%, reflecting improved investor sentiment toward rate-sensitive sectors. (lse.co.uk)
  • Falling oil prices benefitted copper-linked miners, industrial stocks, and travel firms – miners rose around 1.8% and Antofagasta and Anglo American jumped ~3.4%, while airline operator IAG climbed over 1%. (marketscreener.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did UK stock indexes climb today?
UK indexes climbed as risk appetite improved following a retreat in oil prices on hopes of diplomatic progress in the Middle East.
Which sectors led the gains in the FTSE 100?
Bank stocks were among the top gainers, with HSBC, Barclays, and Standard Chartered leading the rise.
How did oil prices impact the UK stock market?
Falling oil prices boosted bank and travel stocks, while oil majors BP and Shell dipped nearly 1% each.
What other major movements were seen in London's trading session?
Industrial miners gained on stronger copper prices, Barratt Redrow fell after a broker downgrade, and Syncona surged on positive trial results.
What global events are investors watching this week?
Investors are focusing on upcoming US-China trade discussions and the UN meeting for hints on economic and diplomatic progress.

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