Neuca Fined $131 Million in Poland's Decade-Long Drug Pricing Cartel

Poland's UOKiK Imposes Record Fines on Pharmaceutical Wholesalers

Background of the Cartel and Regulatory Action

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Poland's competition regulator UOKiK said on Monday it fined pharmaceutical wholesaler Neuca 499 million zlotys ($131 million) for participating in a pricing cartel that lasted more than a decade, sending its shares sharply lower.

Scope of the Fines and Market Impact

The penalty was the largest in a total 905 million zloty fine against four wholesalers that shared drug pricing data for more than 10 years, UOKiK said. The regulator added that the three largest groups controlled more than 70% of Poland's wholesale drug market.

Neuca's Response and Legal Proceedings

• Neuca said it disagrees entirely with the charges and plans to appeal to Poland's Court of Competition and Consumer Protection.

Details of the Cartel's Operations

• UOKiK said wholesalers accessed pharmacy purchasing data through loyalty programmes, allowing them to see rivals' prices and terms for individual pharmacies and adjust their own offers.

Market Reaction and Further Developments

• As of 1045 GMT, shares of the company were down 15.6%, on track for the highest single-day fall ever.

Leniency Program and Cooperation

• Polska Grupa Farmaceutyczna avoided any financial penalty by cooperating with investigators under UOKiK's leniency program and providing evidence.

Appeals Process

• The decision is not final and companies may appeal to court.

Additional Information

($1 = 3.7921 zlotys)

(Reporting by Rafal Nowak; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski)