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Pope Leo calls for AI systems that don't foster divisions - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pope Leo calls for AI systems that don't foster divisions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 21, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 21, 2026

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Pope Leo Calls for AI That Builds Peace and Avoids Division in Society

By Joshua McElwee

Pope Leo's Appeal for Responsible AI Development

Pope Leo's Warning on AI and Global Conflict

ROME, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Pope Leo, who has warned of the risk that AI could lead the world down a path of unending war, on Monday urged the development of AI systems that do not foster divisions in society but strengthen peace initiatives.

AI and the Need for Wisdom and Charity

"In a world marked by conflict and division, the development of artificial intelligence calls for a vision inspired by wisdom and charity," the pontiff said in a message to a conference on AI issues held in Rome.

Promoting Human Dignity and Unity

The pope called for development of AI systems that "serve the dignity of every person and strengthen the bonds that unite the human family".

Pope Leo's Papacy and Focus on AI

Early Advocacy and Major Themes

Leo, the first US-born pope, has made addressing the possible dangers of AI development a major theme of his 16-month-old papacy, first discussing the issue publicly on his third day as pope.

Key Documents and Calls for Regulation

In his first major document, issued in May, Leo warned that AI systems spread misinformation and prioritise ​conflict. He urged international regulation of the industry.

The AI4Peace Conference in Rome

Event Details and Notable Speakers

Monday's conference, hosted at Rome's Pontifical Lateran University, was titled "AI4Peace." Speakers included US economist Jeffrey Sachs, Rome city council president Svetlana Celli and Francisco Rojas Aravena, rector of the UN's University for Peace, based in Costa Rica.

Pope Leo's Message to the Conference

Delivery by Vatican Official

Leo's brief message was read aloud to attendees by Rev. Andrea Ciucci, chancellor of the Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life.  

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Xavier Fontdegloria)

Key Takeaways

  • Pope Leo cautioned that unchecked AI could fuel misinformation, conflict and even unending war, calling for regulation and ethical frameworks to guide its development.
  • He emphasized that AI must serve human dignity and strengthen social bonds, aligning its advancement with wisdom and charity.
  • As the first American-born and Augustinian pope, Leo has made AI ethics and international regulation central to his papacy since his first major document in May 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Pope Leo say about artificial intelligence?
Pope Leo called for AI systems that do not foster divisions in society but instead strengthen peace and uphold human dignity.
Why is Pope Leo concerned about AI development?
Pope Leo is concerned that AI can spread misinformation, prioritize conflict, and lead to global divisions if not properly regulated and guided.
What event did Pope Leo address regarding AI?
Pope Leo addressed the AI4Peace conference at Rome's Pontifical Lateran University with a message read by Rev. Andrea Ciucci.
What solutions does Pope Leo suggest for AI risks?
Pope Leo urges international regulation and the development of AI systems inspired by wisdom, charity, and a focus on human dignity.
Who were the notable speakers at the AI4Peace conference?
Speakers included US economist Jeffrey Sachs, Rome city council president Svetlana Celli, and Francisco Rojas Aravena from the UN's University for Peace.

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