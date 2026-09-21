Pope Leo calls for AI systems that don't foster divisions

Pope Leo Calls for AI That Builds Peace and Avoids Division in Society

By Joshua McElwee

Pope Leo's Appeal for Responsible AI Development

Pope Leo's Warning on AI and Global Conflict

ROME, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Pope Leo, who has warned of the risk that AI could lead the world down a path of unending war, on Monday urged the development of AI systems that do not foster divisions in society but strengthen peace initiatives.

AI and the Need for Wisdom and Charity

"In a world marked by conflict and division, the development of artificial intelligence calls for a vision inspired by wisdom and charity," the pontiff said in a message to a conference on AI issues held in Rome.

Promoting Human Dignity and Unity

The pope called for development of AI systems that "serve the dignity of every person and strengthen the bonds that unite the human family".

Pope Leo's Papacy and Focus on AI

Early Advocacy and Major Themes

Leo, the first US-born pope, has made addressing the possible dangers of AI development a major theme of his 16-month-old papacy, first discussing the issue publicly on his third day as pope.

Key Documents and Calls for Regulation

In his first major document, issued in May, Leo warned that AI systems spread misinformation and prioritise ​conflict. He urged international regulation of the industry.

The AI4Peace Conference in Rome

Event Details and Notable Speakers

Monday's conference, hosted at Rome's Pontifical Lateran University, was titled "AI4Peace." Speakers included US economist Jeffrey Sachs, Rome city council president Svetlana Celli and Francisco Rojas Aravena, rector of the UN's University for Peace, based in Costa Rica.

Pope Leo's Message to the Conference

Delivery by Vatican Official

Leo's brief message was read aloud to attendees by Rev. Andrea Ciucci, chancellor of the Vatican's Pontifical Academy for Life.

(Reporting by Joshua McElwee; Editing by Xavier Fontdegloria)