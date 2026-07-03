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Pluxee posts 3.3% drop in sales - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pluxee posts 3.3% drop in sales

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Pluxee posts smaller-than-expected organic sales drop, despite Brazil

Pluxee’s Third Quarter Performance and Regional Impact

July 3 (Reuters) - French voucher and benefits company Pluxee posted on Friday a lower-than-expected organic drop in sales in the third quarter, beating expectations, supported by new client wins in spite of an uncertain environment. 

Sales Figures and Market Expectations

The company's sales dropped 3.3% organically to €312 million ($357.1 million) from €310 million a year earlier, above the €299 million that was expected in a company-compiled consensus.

Comparison with Competitors

Benefits providers like Pluxee and Edenred are increasingly relying on regions like Latin America to drive profits, as they cope with slowdowns in their main business areas.

Regional Performance: Focus on Brazil

Impact of Regulatory Cap

As anticipated, third-quarter performance in the region was mostly impacted by the 3.6% regulatory cap on merchant discount rates in Brazil.

Management Response

"In Brazil, our teams remain fully mobilized in delivering our action plan," Pluxee CEO Aurélien Sonnet said in a statement.

Outlook and Financial Objectives

The company also confirmed its financial objectives for the full year.

($1 = 0.8738 euros)

(Reporting by Mathias de Rozario and Zakarya Meliani; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • Sales dropped 3.3% organically to €312m in Q3, exceeding projections despite macro pressure
  • Regulatory reforms in Brazil—such as capped merchant commissions and interoperability—contributed to the sales shortfall(investing.com)
  • Previous periods showed strong double-digit organic growth, especially in Latin America, underscoring the contrast with current performance(pluxeegroup.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Pluxee's sales performance in the third quarter?
Pluxee reported a 3.3% organic drop in sales to €312 million in the third quarter.
Which country influenced Pluxee's sales results?
Regulatory changes in Brazil impacted Pluxee's sales results for the quarter.
Did Pluxee's sales meet market expectations?
Pluxee's sales performance was above expectations despite the decline.
What is the USD equivalent of Pluxee's third quarter sales?
Pluxee's €312 million in third quarter sales is approximately $357.1 million.

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