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LVMH and Accor's Orient Express sets its sights on new tech billionaire class - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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LVMH and Accor's Orient Express sets its sights on new tech billionaire class

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Orient Express and LVMH Launch Luxury Yacht to Attract AI Tech Billionaire Class

Orient Express Targets Ultra-Wealthy with New Yacht Venture

PARIS/CANNES, France, June 27 (Reuters) - Shuttling across the French and Italian Riviera, Orient Express's first giant yacht aims to attract a new class of billionaire.

Reviving a Legendary Brand for Modern Billionaires

Orient Express, now a joint venture between French hotelier Accor and Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, set out to revive the 19th century travel brand. Its recently launched yacht is the first of two that will target the ultra-rich, adding to a portfolio of luxury hotels and a yet-to-launch historic art deco train. 

The AI Boom and the Rise of New Wealth

Accor, the operational leader of Orient Express, expects a new pool of billionaires produced by the AI boom will help the venture accelerate its push into luxury experiences, Accor's Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin told Reuters. 

"When you are getting rich, very rich, money hasn't got the same meaning," Bazin said. "The only thing that has a meaning is recognition. Have you become someone?"  

Luxury Experiences Outpace Traditional Goods

Spending on high-end experiences is set to grow by 9-11% this year, far outpacing the 1-4% growth forecast for personal luxury goods, a Bain study published on Thursday showed.

The trend is boosted by a tech boom in the United States and elsewhere, leading to a larger number of so-called ultra-high net worth individuals using private jets, yachts and increasingly flocking to mega-events like Formula One racing. 

The Bucket List of the Ultra-Rich

"When people are very rich and they have seven homes, and 12 cars, and 17 watches... they still have a bucket list of things they promised themselves to do before dying. It's not to have an 18th watch," Bazin said in an interview with Reuters this week.

Strategic Partnership Between Accor and LVMH

Bazin confirmed Accor and luxury giant LVMH have reciprocal options to buy each other out in the coming years, providing the clearest insight yet into a partnership aimed at capturing the booming market for experiences as the luxury goods industry grapples with weak growth for products like handbags, fashions and watches. 

Neither LVMH nor Accor have so far disclosed the unit's operating profit or enterprise value. Orient Express's high-end assets are estimated to be worth about 1 billion euros ($1.07 billion).

Guerlain Beauty Salon, Cognac in the Penthouse

GUERLAIN BEAUTY SALON, COGNAC IN THE PENTHOUSE 

LVMH’s Potential Acquisition and Accor’s Position

Should either side decide to exercise the buyout option, an acquisition by LVMH appears more likely. 

Accor is under pressure from shareholders to ramp up returns as its traditional business with hotel chains like Ibis and Novotel has been flat for years.

For LVMH, a sprawling luxury behemoth with over 10 times Accor's sales and a huge war chest for acquisitions, the venture could become a key pillar as consumer trends shift.

Orient Express Yacht: A Playground for the Elite

Orient Express's first giant yacht has so far been banking on mega-events like the Cannes film festival and Formula One race in Monaco as a playing field for its clients to signal social status. 

"If you've been to a Monaco Formula One, if you want to go around, you need badges everywhere. Certain people would have certain badges," said Estelle Dinh, a professor at Switzerland-based hospitality school Gilon and industry advisor. 

For a four-day cruise, suites on deck start at around €25,000. 

The vessel heavily features LVMH brands, from a Guerlain beauty salon to bottles of Hennessy cognac prominently displayed in its priciest penthouse suites.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Key Takeaways

  • The Orient Express venture’s first super‑yacht aims to lure newly minted tech billionaires seeking status via experiences rather than possessions.
  • Luxury spending on experiences is growing 1.5× faster than on goods; personal luxury goods forecast to grow 2–4%, while experiences post higher growth. (pressmare.it)
  • AI has rapidly generated a new class of ultra‑wealthy: Forbes counts 45 new AI‑linked billionaires in 2026, contributing to unprecedented demand for high‑end services. (newsorga.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new venture between Accor and LVMH?
Accor and LVMH have formed a joint venture to revive the Orient Express, launching luxury yachts and targeting ultra-high net worth clients.
Who is the target audience for Orient Express's new yacht?
The new yacht targets a new class of billionaires, particularly those created by the tech and AI boom, as well as other ultra-rich individuals.
What amenities are available on Orient Express's luxury yacht?
Amenities include suites starting at €25,000, a Guerlain beauty salon, and Hennessy cognac in penthouse suites.
Why are Accor and LVMH focusing on luxury experiences?
Luxury experiences are growing faster than personal luxury goods, driven by high demand from tech billionaires and wealthy clients seeking exclusivity.
Where does Orient Express's yacht operate?
The yacht shuttles across the French and Italian Riviera, making appearances at high-profile events like the Cannes Film Festival and Monaco Formula One.

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