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Britain's JCB Hydromax sets world land speed record for a  hydrogen-powered vehicle - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Britain's JCB Hydromax sets world land speed record for a  hydrogen-powered vehicle

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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JCB Hydromax Sets New Hydrogen-Powered Land Speed Record at Bonneville

Historic Achievement in Hydrogen-Powered Land Speed Records

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Former fighter pilot Andy Green set a world land speed record for a hydrogen-powered car at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah on Tuesday.

Record-Breaking Performance

The Briton, already the outright land speed record holder, set his latest first at the wheel of a JCB Hydromax vehicle that harnessed the power of two production-based digger engines to reach a combined speed over two runs of 406.320mph/653.909kph.

The record run was overseen by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and is subject to ratification by the governing body's Land Speed Records Commission.

Andy Green's Legacy

Green, 63, set his land speed world record of 763.035 mph (1,227.985 kph) in the jet-engined Thrust SSC in 1997.

Details of the Record Run

On Tuesday he did a run in each direction over a distance of one mile within an hour, and with the average speed establishing the record time. The first run hit 400.623 mph, the second 412.135.

Previous Hydrogen Speed Records

The previous FIA-officiated hydrogen internal combustion record was 185.5 mph set by the BMW H2R in 2004. The JCB Hydromax also exceeded the 303 mph hydrogen fuel cell mark.  

JCB's Role and Investment

Green also set a diesel land speed record of 350.092 mph on the same salt flats 20 years ago and in the British engineering giant's JCB Dieselmax vehicle.

"Bonneville is the spiritual home of the World Land Speed Record, and Hydromax has just written itself into that history," said Green. "The car was magnificent, stable, strong and fast. To set a world record with hydrogen, 20 years after Dieselmax, is a privilege."

Project Partners and Timeline

JCB, whose fastest tractor can do 135 mph and who partner the Aston Martin Formula One team, started the project in June 2025 with Prodrive, Ricardo and Xtrac.

Investment in Hydrogen Technology

The company has invested 100 million pounds ($135.03 million) to develop hydrogen-powered internal combustion engines and is using the Hydromax project to promote the green-engined diggers rolling off production lines.

Future Plans

The record run came ahead of JCB opening a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, to make machines for the U.S. market.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.7406 pounds)

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Green piloted JCB Hydromax—powered by two production-based hydrogen combustion digger engines—to an average speed of 406.320 mph over two runs, pending FIA ratification.
  • The Hydromax eclipsed the previous hydrogen internal combustion record (185.5 mph, BMW H2R, 2004) and hydrogen fuel cell benchmark (303 mph) while echoing JCB’s Dieselmax legacy.
  • The project—launched June 2025 via a £100 million investment by JCB with partners Prodrive, Ricardo and Xtrac—also highlights the company’s hydrogen engine rollout ahead of opening a new US factory.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new hydrogen-powered vehicle land speed record?
Andy Green set a new land speed record for a hydrogen-powered vehicle at 406.320 mph using the JCB Hydromax at Bonneville Salt Flats.
Who drove the JCB Hydromax to set the record?
Former fighter pilot Andy Green, who also holds the outright land speed record, drove the JCB Hydromax.
Where was the hydrogen-powered land speed record achieved?
The record was set at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, USA.
What organization oversees the verification of the land speed record?
The International Automobile Federation (FIA) oversees and ratifies the land speed record.
How does the JCB Hydromax promote green technology?
JCB invested £100 million in hydrogen engine development and uses the Hydromax project to promote its green-engined diggers.

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