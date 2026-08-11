Romania Faces Nuclear Reactor Shutdown as Danube River Hits Record Lows

Impact of Danube River Levels on Romania's Nuclear Power Production

Current Status of Nuclearelectrica's Reactors

BUCHAREST, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica could shut down its last working reactor on August 13 as levels on the Danube river continue to fall, it said on Tuesday, despite efforts to divert cooling water to the plant.

Record-low river levels forced Nuclearelectrica to shut down one reactor in late July. The company has two reactors in Cernavoda on the Danube accounting for a fifth of the country's power output.

Measures Taken to Maintain Reactor Operations

Romania has taken unprecedented measures to keep the country's sole working reactor running, including detonating a rock obstruction out of the water, dredging the riverbed and sinking rock-filled barges in the Danube to redirect flows to around the power plant.

Potential for Controlled Shutdown

"The possibility of a controlled shutdown (of the second reactor) is based on monitoring weather forecasts for the following period, the fall in Danube levels and operating parameters," Nuclearelectrica said.

Danube River Conditions and Broader Energy Implications

Levels on the Danube, Europe's second-longest river, had fallen to a new all time low of 1,370 cubic metres of water per second at its Romanian entry point on Tuesday, a director at the state water management agency said, adding the shutdown was "unavoidable".

Government Response and Energy Emergency

Romania has already declared a state of energy emergency throughout August and asked companies and households to voluntarily reduce consumption during peak evening hours.

The government has prepared a system to cut power for industrial consumers in stages and with prior notice if needed.

Regional Context and European Heatwave

Further upstream, neighbouring Hungary started to switch back on a turbine at the Paks nuclear plant on Monday after a rise in Danube water levels. However, rain upstream would not make a difference for Romania, the last country through which the Danube flows before it enters the Black Sea, the water management agency said.

Europe has been ravaged by record-breaking heat and destructive wildfires this summer, wreaking havoc on power production, shipping and public health systems.

(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)