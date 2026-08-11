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Ryanair signs five-year Google Cloud deal, expands use of AI in airline operations - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ryanair signs five-year Google Cloud deal, expands use of AI in airline operations

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 11, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 11, 2026

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Ryanair Expands AI Operations With Five-Year Google Cloud Partnership

Ryanair's Strategic Move to Enhance Operations with AI and Cloud Technology

By Sam Tabahriti

Overview of the Ryanair-Google Cloud Partnership

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Ryanair said on Wednesday it would deploy Google's Gemini AI tools and DeepMind models across its operations under a new five-year cloud partnership, using the technology to help manage crew scheduling and make operational decisions.

Implementation Across Ryanair's Network

Ryanair, Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers, said it would roll out Alphabet's Google Workspace and Google Cloud services to 35,000 employees across its network, supporting its efforts towards a goal of carrying 300 million passengers annually by 2034.

Infrastructure Resilience and Dual-Cloud Strategy

"To support this growth, we need to ensure we have excellent infrastructure resilience, and our new dual-cloud strategy provides this, alongside technology partners that match our speed and relentless focus on efficiency," Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson said.

Ryanair's deal with Google Cloud adds to its existing use of Amazon Web Services as part of a strategy to reduce the risk of technology outages.

AI Applications and Operational Improvements

The Irish airline said it would use Gemini Enterprise to develop custom AI agents to automate some decisions, improve crew scheduling and reduce disruption.

The carrier said it would also use Google DeepMind models, including AlphaEvolve and WeatherNext, to support fleet operations and maintenance scheduling. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Industry Impact and Expert Commentary

"This agreement demonstrates how deploying generative AI at scale... can help industry leaders scale securely, reduce operational costs, and redefine the travel experience," said Maureen Costello, Google Cloud's ​vice president for the United Kingdom, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa.

AI Adoption Trends in the Aviation Industry

The aviation industry has been expanding its use of AI in customer service, operations and maintenance, according to studies by aviation technology provider SITA and airline trade body IATA, as airlines seek to improve efficiency and reliability.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Ryanair will use Google’s Gemini Enterprise and DeepMind models (such as AlphaEvolve and WeatherNext) to automate crew scheduling, operational decisions and maintenance planning.
  • The five‑year Google Cloud deal complements Ryanair’s existing five‑year AWS partnership, forming a dual‑cloud strategy aimed at improving infrastructure resilience and operational efficiency.
  • The initiative supports Ryanair’s expansion goal to carry 300 million passengers annually by 2034 by equipping 35,000 employees with Google Workspace and Cloud services.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the focus of Ryanair's new partnership with Google Cloud?
Ryanair's partnership with Google Cloud focuses on deploying AI tools like Gemini and DeepMind to improve crew scheduling and operational efficiency.
How will Google Gemini AI tools be used by Ryanair?
Ryanair will use Gemini AI tools to automate decisions, enhance crew scheduling, and reduce operational disruptions across its network.
How many Ryanair employees will use Google Workspace and Cloud services?
35,000 Ryanair employees will use Google Workspace and Cloud services as part of the new partnership.
Why is Ryanair adopting a dual-cloud strategy?
Ryanair's dual-cloud strategy with Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services aims to ensure infrastructure resilience and minimize technology outage risks.
Will the financial terms of the Ryanair and Google Cloud agreement be disclosed?
No, the financial terms of the agreement between Ryanair and Google Cloud have not been disclosed.

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