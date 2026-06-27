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Ukraine hits defence plant in Russia's Volgograd region, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Ukraine Hits Russian Defence Plant and Oil Station in Escalating Attacks

Escalation of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Infrastructure

Missile Attack on Volgograd Defence Plant

KYIV, June 27 (Reuters) - Ukrainian-made Flamingo missiles hit a plant producing artillery systems and components for missile launch systems in Russia's Volgograd region overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.

The strikes caused a fire at the premises of the Titan-Barrikady plant, he said on the Telegram app.

Drone Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

Attack on "Vtorovo" Oil Pumping Station

Ukraine's SBU security service also said its drones attacked the "Vtorovo" oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region for the second time this month.

The station is a key logistics hub used to ship petroleum products to Russian domestic consumers and also for export, the SBU said on Telegram.

Expansion of Long-Range Sanctions

"The reach of Ukraine's long-range sanctions continues to expand," Zelenskiy said, referring to Kyiv's strikes deep inside Russian territory.

"It is precisely our pressure, day after day, that lays the groundwork for a dignified peace in the end."

Context of Ongoing Conflict

Increase in Ukrainian Drone and Missile Attacks

Ukraine has intensified mid- and long-range drone attacks on the Russian oil facilities and weapon production in recent months in response to Russia's devastating strikes on the capital Kyiv and other cities.

Current State of the Frontline

With the war now in its fifth year, fighting rages along more than 1,200 km of the frontline, and Russia launches hundreds of drones in nearly nightly attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.

Impact on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Damage to Naftogaz Facilities

Ukraine's energy company, Naftogaz, said its production facilities in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions in the northeast had been damaged following Russian missile and drone attacks over the past two days.

Ongoing Threats and Kyiv's Priorities

Scale of Recent Russian Attacks

Zelenskiy said Russia launched nearly 1,400 drones and 19 missiles during last week's attacks on 15 Ukrainian regions, adding that air defence supplies and drone cooperation with allies remained key priorities for Kyiv.

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by Jan Harvey and Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The FP‑5 ‘Flamingo’, made by Ukraine’s Fire Point, is a long‑range (up to ~3,000 km), heavy‑warhead (~1 tonne) cruise missile entering serial production since mid‑2025 (en.wikipedia.org).
  • The Titan‑Barrikady plant in Volgograd, hit by at least three Flamingo missiles, manufactures launchers for Iskander‑M and other strategic systems; ten people were reported injured (defence-blog.com).
  • The strike is part of a broader Ukrainian campaign targeting Russian military‑industrial and energy infrastructure, including repeated strikes on the Vtorovo oil hub, aiming to degrade Russia’s war‑making capacity (pravda.com.ua).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What facility did Ukraine target in Russia's Volgograd region?
Ukraine hit the Titan-Barrikady plant, which produces artillery systems and components for missile launch systems.
What other Russian infrastructure was attacked by Ukraine?
Ukraine's SBU drones attacked the Vtorovo oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region.
Why is the Vtorovo oil pumping station significant?
It is a key logistics hub used to ship petroleum products for both domestic consumption and export.
How has Ukraine responded to recent Russian attacks?
Ukraine intensified mid- and long-range drone attacks on Russian oil facilities and weapon production.
What has been the impact of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector?
Russian strikes have damaged Naftogaz production facilities in the Poltava and Kharkiv regions.

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